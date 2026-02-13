Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings Release: Friday, February 20, 2026, Before Market Opens

Conference Call and Webcast: Friday, February 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MONACO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE:CMDB) (“Costamare Bulkers” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 before the market opens in New York on February 20, 2026.

Conference Call Details:

On Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare Bulkers’ management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare Bulkers".

A replay of the conference call will be available until February 27, 2026. The United States replay number is +1-855-669-9658; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 7634134.

Live Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Bulkers website (www.costamarebulkers.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited is an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels. Costamare Bulkers’ owned dry bulk fleet consists of 31 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 2,842,000 DWT. Costamare Bulkers also owns a dry bulk operating platform (CBI) which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. Costamare Bulkers’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMDB”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Although the Company believes that its expectations stated in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, it is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-42581). All forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in the Company’s views or expectations, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos – Chief Executive Officer

Dimitris Pagratis - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, Monaco

Tel: (+377) 92 00 1745

Email: ir@costamarebulkers.com