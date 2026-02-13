Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Written Resolution of Bondholders passed

13 February 2026: Reference is made to the announcement made by Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. (the "Issuer") on 6 February 2026 regarding the summons for a Written Resolution (the "Summons") pursuant to the bond terms dated 14 June 2024 (as amended) (the "Bond Terms") for the Issuer's FRN senior unsecured bond issue maturing in 2029 (ISIN NO0013260349) (the "Bonds").

The Proposal (as defined in the Summons) to accept the release of BioMar as an Original Guarantor and Material Subsidiary under the Bond Terms, in the event that a listing of BioMar on Nasdaq Copenhagen or any other regulated market is successfully completed, has been adopted in accordance with the voting requirements of the Bond Terms. The result was accelerated as a requisite majority of votes in favour of the Proposal out of the total outstanding nominal amount was received by the Early Voting Deadline (as defined in the Summons). The bond trustee is authorised to take the necessary actions to implement the Proposal.

Please see the attached the notice from Written Resolution from Nordic Trustee for further information.

Nordea Bank Abp acted as the solicitation agent in connection with the Summons as requested by the Issuer. Nordic Trustee AS is acting as bond trustee for the bondholders of the Bonds.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Foged Schmidt or Morten Risgaard

E-mail: kfs@schouw.dk or mri@schouw.dk

Nordea Bank Abp

E-mail: nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com

Telephone: +45 2465 7750

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

