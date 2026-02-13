Altisource Names Rick Seehausen President of Lenders One

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource®” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider of real estate and mortgage solutions, today announced the appointment of Rick Seehausen as President of Lenders One®.

In this role, Mr. Seehausen will lead the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of Altisource’s Origination segment, including the delivery of Altisource’s direct origination solutions through the Lenders One brand, alongside a growing ecosystem of integrated solutions. This model is designed to provide Lenders One members with a single, trusted access point to technology, services, and strategic providers that help improve members’ competitiveness. Mr. Seehausen will also work closely with Altisource’s executive leadership to support the Company’s strategic direction and long-term growth.

His focus will include strengthening Lenders One’s value proposition for its members, growing Lenders One membership, increasing adoption of solutions, and launching new solutions that address the evolving needs of mortgage lenders.

Mr. Seehausen brings more than three decades of experience in mortgage banking, capital markets, and corporate leadership. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive roles across the mortgage industry, where he has been recognized for building high-performing teams, driving operational discipline, and fostering strong, collaborative relationships with lenders and industry partners. Most recently, Mr. Seehausen served as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Vice Chairman of Cherry Creek Mortgage. Prior to that, he served as co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of LenderLive.

“Rick is a highly respected leader with a deep understanding of the mortgage industry,” said William B. Shepro, Chief Executive Officer of Altisource. “His experience makes him an excellent fit for Altisource, and I look forward to working closely with him as we shape the Company’s strategic direction and continue to scale our solutions across the origination and servicing markets.”

“I’m honored to join Altisource at such an important time for both the industry and the Company,” said Mr. Seehausen, President, Lenders One. “Altisource and Lenders One have a strong foundation and a clear mission. I look forward to working closely with the Lenders One team and its members, as well as partnering with Altisource’s leadership to expand the reach and impact of the Company’s solutions across the mortgage industry.”

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at www.altisource.com.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, and credit unions dedicated to helping its members improve profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue, and sharing best practices. Lenders One members originated approximately $350 billion of mortgages during 2024, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS).

