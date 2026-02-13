Landmark Homes Launches Full Virtual ShowHome Experience with ResVR at IBS 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Homes, one of Alberta’s most established homebuilders, today announced the launch of its fully virtual model ShowHome experience powered by ResVR. Soon to be revealed at the 2026 International Builders’ Show (IBS), the launch marks ResVR’s first full production deployment and brings Landmark’s home catalogue to life through an immersive, embedded 3D experience on its website.

Through ResVR ShowHome™, Landmark buyers can explore homes in fully interactive 3D, navigate floorplans, visualize layouts, and engage with models in a way that goes far beyond static renderings or traditional photography. The experience is embedded directly into Landmark’s website, giving buyers 24/7 access to a virtual showhome from anywhere.

“This launch represents a major step forward in how homes are sold,” said Micah Dueck, Director of Sales and Marketing at Landmark Homes. “By partnering with ResVR, we’re giving our buyers a more intuitive, engaging way to explore their future home, one that reduces friction, accelerates decision-making, and ultimately creates a better customer experience.”

The ResVR ShowHome enables Landmark to move faster to market, reduce reliance on physical model showhomes, and unlock more upgrade opportunities earlier in the buyer journey all while meeting modern buyer expectations for virtual-first experiences.

“For years, homebuilders have been constrained by static tools that don’t reflect how people actually buy homes today,” said Nathan Nasseri, CEO at ResVR. “Landmark is setting a new benchmark by being first to market with a fully embedded, high-fidelity 3D ShowHome. This is the future of home sales, and Landmark is leading the way.”

The Landmark launch represents the first phase of a broader rollout, with additional ResVR products planned for future deployment.

About Landmark Homes

Founded in 1977, Landmark Homes is an Edmonton-based builder with a legacy of innovation, quality, and community impact. Over the past five decades, Landmark has built more than 20,000 homes across Alberta, shaping hundreds of communities in Edmonton and Calgary. Known for its commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and attainable housing, including Net Zero homes, Landmark continues to push the industry forward by embracing new ways to build and sell better homes.

About ResVR

ResVR uses gaming technologies to help homebuilders digitize their business and offerings. Leveraging Unreal Engine and NVIDIA’s cloud, ResVR provides homebuilders with an online, 24/7 virtual showhome experience that brings all models, options, and upgrades to life in immersive 3D.