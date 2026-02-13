Stansberry Asset Management Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary of Tactical Select Strategy

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is celebrating the three-year anniversary of its Tactical Select portfolio strategy. Launched in February 2023, Tactical Select was developed to blend qualitative investment research with quantitative analytics - each holding must satisfy defined fundamental criteria while also passing a quantitative assessment that measures overall portfolio fit and downside risk considerations.

“In order to survive and thrive in today’s market environment, investors must thread a very fine needle,” said Austin Root, Chief Investment Officer of Stansberry Asset Management. “With inflation pressures and long-term questions surrounding the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar, investors need an approach that is both selective and adaptable. Tactical Select integrates quantitative analytics with fundamental research so we can pursue portfolio growth while remaining disciplined when it comes to risk.”

Over the past three years, Tactical Select has outperformed its benchmark by 1,700 basis points (net).* It has actively adjusted positioning during periods of heightened volatility successfully. This includes navigating last year’s “Liberation Day” market dislocation, when the strategy’s exposure management framework and risk controls supported portfolio stability during elevated uncertainty.

The strategy also identified gold-related opportunities before broader market participation accelerated, allowing the portfolio to benefit from early positioning as those holdings appreciated.

Portfolio exposure within Tactical Select is guided by SAM’s ongoing assessment of market conditions. The degree to which the strategy is invested may be reduced during unfavorable environments and increased when conditions improve, allowing the portfolio to remain flexible while maintaining a long-term investment focus. The strategy is built to always be evolving and to respond to today’s risks and opportunities with confidence and clarity.

To mark the three-year anniversary, Stansberry Asset Management will host a webinar on February 17, 2026, at 4:00 PM Eastern / 1:00 PM Pacific, reviewing the evolution of Tactical Select since launch. The discussion will examine how the strategy has been positioned across varying market conditions, the framework used to evaluate risk and opportunity within the portfolio, and how investment decisions have evolved as market dynamics have changed.

Registration information for the webinar can be found: Quantitative Edge: Tactical Select and the Results of a Disciplined Process

*Data as of 1/31/2026.

About Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm founded in 2016, currently managing more than $1.3 billion in assets. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. The firm is headquartered in Westlake, TX with offices in New York, California and Washington, serving clients across the United States.

