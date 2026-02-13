Expanding Role of Wound Care Devices Market with USD 3.64 Billion in 2026 in Modern Medicine

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound care devices market size is calculated at USD 3.64 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 5.73 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

By 2024, the wound care devices market will likely exceed USD 3.25 billion.

Valuation is projected to hit USD 5.73 billion by 2034.

Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% starting from 2025 to 2034.

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By product type, the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By product type, the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HOT) segment is expected to show lucrative growth during 2025-2034.

By indication type, the diabetic ulcer segment led the market in 2024.

By indication type, the pressure ulcer segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years.

By end user, the hospital segment held a major share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the homecare settings segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the studied years.



What are the Extensive Wound Care Devices?

The global wound care devices market is increasingly leveraging various tools and technologies to support healing, handle exudate, mitigate infection, and protect injuries, including traditional dressings, bandages, and advanced systems, such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), electroceutical devices, & bioelectric stimulators. Whereas, recently, Spectral AI (DeepView) was developed by using AI-enabled wound imaging to offer 3D, on-the-spot evaluation of wound depth, size, and color to make data-driven treatment strategies.

What are the Key Drivers in the Wound Care Devices Market?

A rise in the geriatric population, who are highly susceptible to diabetes, obesity, and vascular disorders, is fueling demand for specialized treatments, where diabetic foot ulcers are a vital concern. The worldwide accelerating demand for advanced portable and user-friendly devices for outpatient & home-based wound care, alongside rising adoption of digital imaging and AI-assisted diagnostics devices are impacting the overall market progression.

What are the Prominent Trends in the Wound Care Devices Market?

In February 2026, Imbed Biosciences secured a strategic investment from BioLab Holdings Inc. for a wound care medical platform.

In July 2025, Mölnlycke Health Care invested 115 million EUR in its wound care manufacturing capacity in Brunswick, Maine, USA.

In April 2025, Medicud Srl received over €1.3 million (US$1.4 million) in seed funding to promote clinical trials and secure regulatory approval of Dryum.



What is the Major Limitation in the Wound Care Devices Market?

The globe is facing a significant challenge in the need for greater spending on advanced wound care solutions, like bioengineered dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), and growth factor therapies. In some areas, limited insurance coverage or a shortage of subsidies for advanced wound care products makes them unaffordable for a number of patients.

Regional Analysis

How did North America hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America led the wound care devices market with the largest share, due to expanding advanced technological groundbreakings, demand for home care, and increased healthcare expenditure. However, a Canadian firm unveiled Biomiq PureGel, a super-oxidizing nano-hydrogel designed for long-lasting, stable delivery of hypochlorous acid to treat wounds & burns. Whereas, the Centre for Technology Adoption for Aging in the North (CTAAN) executed Swift Skin and Wound, an AI-enabled tool to manage chronic wounds in the coming era.

In the U.S., wound care devices are expanding rapidly due to rising chronic wounds, an aging population, and strong innovation in smart dressings and remote monitoring technologies. Current trends show the adoption of advanced therapies, telehealth-enabled care, and home care solutions driving demand, while future opportunities lie in digital integration and personalized monitoring systems to improve healing outcomes and reduce clinical burdens.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?

During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the wound care devices market. The region is focusing on elective and complex surgeries, with a rise in cases of road traffic accidents in countries, especially India and China, which is driving demand for smart wound closure & post-operative management devices. Moreover, the University of Nottingham Ningbo China executed a battery-free, multifunctional microfluidic Janus wound dressing capable of real-time exudate management.

In China, the wound care devices market is growing with increased hospital capacity, chronic disease prevalence, and supportive health policies boosting advanced dressings and connected devices. Trends include expanding home healthcare and digital health solutions, and opportunities exist for cost-effective smart products, localized innovation, and improved rural access to modern wound management technologies.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Wound Care Devices Market in 2024?

The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) segment captured a major share of the market in 2024. Escalating shift towards home-based and outpatient care, developing user-friendly, lightweight, and, in certain cases, non-electrical or mechanical NPWT systems are highly suitable for managing wounds outside of hospital settings. The globe is leveraging NPWT for closed incisions (ciNPWT), particularly in orthopedics, to lower infection risk (SSI), seroma formation, and wound dehiscence.

On the other hand, the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HOT) segment will expand significantly. Its robust effects in chronic, non-healing wounds, especially venous ulcers and radiation-induced necrosis, have resulted in enhanced insurance coverage and, followed by adoption. Recent studies have shown that 40 sessions of HBOT (2.0–2.5 ATA) crucially optimize memory, attention, and brain fog in long COVID patients by repairing vascular damage & enhancing brain perfusion.

By indication type analysis

What Made the Diabetic Ulcer Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the diabetic ulcer segment held the biggest share of the wound care devices market. There will be nearly 783 million diabetes cases by 2045, resulting in diabetic foot ulcers. For these cases, researchers designed conductive hydrogel dressings that monitor wound temperature, pH, glucose levels, & pressure, utilizing AI to predict healing stages with up to 96% accuracy. Whereas, smart socks & insole sensors can track plantar pressure and temperature, and transmit data to smartphones to find pre-ulcer.

Furthermore, the pressure ulcer segment is estimated to show a notable expansion. Accelerating instances of chronic diseases and patient mobility are bolstering innovations in specialized support surfaces, like pressure-relieving mattresses, cushions, and advanced wound dressings, which enhance treatment efficacy. A recent FDA-authorized MaxioCel, which is a 100% chitosan-based dressing, assists hemostasis and offers antimicrobial properties to support managing high-exudate wounds.

By end-user analysis

Why did the Hospital Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The hospital segment registered dominance in the wound care devices market in 2024. Globally surging prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers is demanding specialized, sophisticated, and expensive in-hospital treatment. A huge burden of road traffic accidents and workplace injuries is fueling the need for advanced wound management solutions in emergency & surgical settings.

Whereas the homecare settings segment will expand rapidly. They mainly lower hospital stays, readmissions, and overall healthcare spending, and also facilitate convenience & familiar environments for patients. Besides this, wearable patches use sweat or a drop of water to develop an electric field, increasing healing without necessitating external power sources. WoundVision is a thermal imaging device employed to find clear changes in blood flow & inflammation in wounds, and finally enable early intervention in home-based patients.

What are the Key Developments in the Wound Care Devices Market?

In January 2026, StimLabs launched Allacor P, the first medical device derived from human umbilical cord extracellular matrix (ECM) for wound management.

In January 2026, Kerala-based Alicorn Medical officially introduced CholeDerm, India’s first indigenously manufactured extracellular matrix (ECM)-based Class D wound healing medical device.

In October 2025, Wound Care Delaware unveiled a mobile wound care service and raised access to clinical wound assessment and treatment across Delaware.



Key Players List

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

Talley Group Ltd

3M

Conva Tec Inc.

Devon Medical Products

Medela AG

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

BSN medical

Others

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global wound care centers market size is calculated at USD 45.17 billion in 2024, grew to USD 46.82 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 64.49 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 3.64% between 2025 and 2034.

The global smart bandages market size market is forecast to grow from USD 880.42 million in 2025 to USD 2518.71 million by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2034, as a result of the rising technological advancements and rising diabetic population.

The global advanced wound care market size is calculated at US$ 11.82 in 2025, grew to US$ 12.39 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 18.91 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2026 and 2035. Increasing surgical procedures are driving the growth of the advanced wound care market.

The burn care market size is projected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2034, growing from USD 3.13 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global AI in wound care market size is calculated at USD 0.64 in 2024, grew to USD 0.86 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 12.9 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 35.03% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. wound care centers market size is calculated at USD 15.31 billion in 2024, grew to USD 16.1 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 25.27 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2034. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the growing demand for personalized treatment, and technological advancements boost the market.

The global diabetes care devices market size is calculated at USD 33.58 billion in 2024, grow to USD 36.45 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 76.44 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The global trauma care centers market size was estimated at USD 18.75 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 20.18 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 39.11 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2026 to 2035.

The global medical devices market size is calculated at USD 586.20 billion in 2025, grew to USD 623.37 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1083.96 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2026 and 2035. Technological advancements and favorable government policies drive the market.

The global sleep disorder market size is calculated at US$ 27.67 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 30.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 70.54 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.03% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HOT)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Others

By Indication

Diabetic Ulcer

Pressure Ulcer

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



