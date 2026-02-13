Mutuum Finance Reports Over 845M MUTM Sold Out and 19,000 Investors Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is starting to post the kind of early numbers that typically show up before wider market awareness kicks in. With more than 845M MUTM reportedly sold and over 19,000 investors participating since Q1 2025, the project is signaling sustained demand rather than a short-lived spike.

This update matters because it frames Mutuum Finance’s current phase as more than just presale momentum, it suggests a protocol moving closer to real utility and broader adoption. If the team continues to execute on core milestones, these early participation metrics could end up looking like the “quiet accumulation” period that often precedes the next crypto leg of growth.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an emerging crypto project developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol on the Ethereum network. Its objective is to enable users to supply assets, earn yield, or borrow against collateral through autonomous smart contracts—eliminating reliance on traditional financial intermediaries.

The protocol is structured around defined liquidity markets, incorporating Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools and a planned Peer-to-Peer (P2P) framework. Suppliers deposit assets into pools and receive mtTokens representing their positions, with yield generated from borrower interest. Borrowing operates under clear Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and liquidation thresholds designed to maintain solvency during market volatility.

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised over $20.4 million in total funding and surpassed 19,000 holders. It has also progressed beyond concept stage, activating its V1 protocol for live testing of core lending and borrowing mechanics. The combination of capital raised, growing holder distribution, and functional infrastructure suggests early structural traction rather than purely narrative-driven interest.

A 300% Surge and Rising Momentum

The project is currently in Phase 7 of its structured token distribution, with MUTM priced at $0.04. This stage represents part of a predefined rollout model that began in early 2025 at an initial price of $0.01, marking a 300% increase from the starting valuation. Each phase introduces incremental price adjustments, providing transparent progression toward the official launch target.

To sustain engagement during the presale, the platform features a public 24-hour leaderboard that tracks participation in real time. The top daily contributor receives a $500 bonus in MUTM, creating a recurring incentive mechanism that encourages consistent community activity while maintaining visibility into ongoing demand dynamics.

Tokenomics and Easy Access

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% allocated to the structured presale phases. According to project reports, more than 845 million tokens have already been sold, meaning a substantial portion of the presale allocation has been distributed to early participants. This level of circulation contributes to broader holder distribution ahead of full market launch.

Accessibility has also been a focus. In addition to crypto payments, the platform supports direct card transactions, lowering the barrier to entry for participants who may not already use exchanges or DeFi tools. This simplified onboarding process has likely contributed to the rapid growth in investor participation.

V1 Launch and the Path to Phase 2

Momentum is building around the activation of the V1 protocol . The team has deployed the core lending infrastructure on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to interact with liquidity pools, mint mtTokens, and test borrowing mechanics in a live environment. This marks a transition from development planning to functional smart contract execution.

As the project advances through its roadmap phases, pricing progression remains predefined. With a stated launch price of $0.06 and the current phase priced at $0.04, the structured distribution model leaves limited room before the next adjustment. As more tokens are allocated and testing activity expands, the presale window continues to narrow ahead of broader market entry.