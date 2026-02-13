Lumine Group Completes Acquisition of Synchronoss Technologies

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) and Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group”) (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, today announced that Lumine Group, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has completed the purchase of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR) (“Synchronoss”).

Synchronoss, incorporated in 2000, has served global operators for more than twenty years, evolving from its origins in service activation solutions to a modern portfolio anchored by Synchronoss’ Tier 1 operator-branded personal cloud services. In recent years, Synchronoss executed a cloud-first transformation that strengthened its core business and aligned its long-term strategy with the needs of communications service providers worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Synchronoss’ SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how Synchronoss’ Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

