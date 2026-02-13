ATTENTION NASDAQ: QURE INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About an uniQure N.V. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) (“uniQure” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities during the period from September 24, 2025 through October 31, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

uniQure, based in Amsterdam, develops and commercializes gene therapies for patients with severe, often life-threatening diseases, with a focus on Huntington’s disease and other neurological disorders.

According to the Complaint, uniQure misled investors about the effectiveness of its gene therapy candidate AMT-130 and the likelihood of accelerated FDA approval. Defendants touted reductions in cerebrospinal neurofilament light protein (CSF NfL) and asserted that FDA agreement on study endpoints would support a near-term BLA submission. Following these statements, the stock jumped nearly 250% from a closing price of $13.66 per share on September 23, 2025 to a close of $47.50 per share on September 24, 2025.

The suit alleges that investors learned on November 3, 2025 that FDA agreement on the study design was not finalized and the BLA timeline was uncertain. On this news, uniQure’s shares dropped over 49%, from a closing price of $67.69 per share on October 31, 2025 to a close of $34.29 per share on November 3, 2025, the next trading day.

