Photonic Inc. Partners with TELUS, Demonstrates World-First Quantum Communications Running Over Today’s Network Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonic Inc., a leader in distributed quantum computing and communications technologies, today announced a new level of partnership with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company powering next-generation connectivity and digital innovation. Together, the companies are jointly pursuing projects advancing quantum-secure networking capabilities and delivering quantum solutions that will provide social and economic value and transform industries worldwide. As a first demonstration of this collaboration, Photonic and TELUS have achieved a significant technical milestone—a world-first quantum teleportation of its kind—proving that TELUS' existing fibre optic infrastructure can reliably carry quantum information.



Photonic used TELUS’ PureFibre existing network to successfully transfer quantum information over 30 km of installed commercial fibre. Using their Entanglement First™ architecture, a unique approach that combines silicon-based qubits and native telecom band photonic connectivity, Photonic teleported information into a matter‑based quantum processor that can retain, store, and use that information. Unlike previous demonstrations over commercial fibre, which relied solely on photonic qubits that could be measured but not further processed, this achievement completed the transfer of quantum information to a remote processing node, a critical capability for establishing long-distance quantum networks and commercial-scale quantum computers.

“The successful demonstration of Photonic’s quantum teleportation on TELUS’ PureFibre is groundbreaking,” said Paul Terry, Photonic Inc. CEO. “This critical milestone shows the value of industry leaders working together to accelerate Canada’s leadership in quantum computing and networking. This is just the beginning of real-world impacts we will jointly deliver.“

“At TELUS, we are committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that will support a secure and connected future in Canada. I’m thrilled to see this breakthrough from Photonic,” said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “These results demonstrate the quantum-potential of TELUS’ PureFibre network and set the stage for our collaboration to deliver technology that contributes to building a secure, resilient, and connected future for Canada.”

Building on the 2024 partnership, Photonic and TELUS' collaboration agreement covers an expanded set of projects at the intersection of Photonic’s expertise in distributed quantum computing and quantum networking technologies and TELUS’ industry experience and state-of-the-art PureFibre telecommunications network. This new agreement paves the way for the delivery of products and infrastructure supporting a range of commercial quantum solutions, from quantum data centres to nationwide encrypted networks for ultra-secure, tamper-evident transfer of information.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to support the technologies that will shape tomorrow – and even better when they are built on infrastructure that delivers real value today,” said Terry Doyle, Managing Partner at TELUS Global Ventures. “This world-first outcome of the collaboration between Photonic and TELUS reinforces its potential to fundamentally redefine secure telecommunications infrastructure on a global scale.”

Photonic is accelerating the path to large-scale, fault tolerant quantum systems with their Entanglement First™ Architecture. This demonstration highlights an advantage of Photonic’s highly connected, modular system design – the ability to leverage established telecommunications infrastructure to achieve commercial scale. Ongoing access to TELUS’ world-class PureFibre network gives Photonic a real-world deployment environment as it delivers scalable distributed quantum computing and networking.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security. The company’s approach unlocks performance at scale through unmatched distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic’s high-connectivity Entanglement First™ architecture leverages a unique qubit modality—optically linked silicon spin qubits—to enable powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration with existing data center and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and United Kingdom, Photonic’s team of 150+ experts is advancing quantum technologies alongside leading investors, partners, and customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.photonic.com.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring ‘give where we live’ philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service—earning TELUS the distinction of the world’s most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Laurie Davis

+1 804 337 2569

laurie_davis@interprosepr.com

Camille Finnegan

TELUS Public Relations

camille.finnegan@telus.com

Contact Info



Vivian Kelly, Interprose for Photonic Inc.

viviankelly@interprosepr.com

+1 703-509-5412

Attachment