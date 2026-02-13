Eclipse at Half Moon to Reopen on April 2

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Half Moon, one of the Caribbean’s most storied destinations, will officially reopen its highly-acclaimed Eclipse at Half Moon resort on April 2, marking a significant milestone in the country’s post–Hurricane Melissa recovery.

Managed by Salamander Collection and located just ten minutes from Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica’s tourism capital, Half Moon sits along a two-mile stretch of pristine coastline. A member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection and Jamaica’s highest-rated resort by Forbes Travel Guide, the property remains a cornerstone of the country’s tourism landscape.

“The reopening of Eclipse at Half Moon is a powerful signal of confidence in Jamaica’s tourism sector and our national recovery. As one of the Caribbean’s most iconic resorts, Half Moon has long set the standard for excellence, innovation, and authentic Jamaican hospitality,” noted Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism.

He continued: "The resort's return not only restores hundreds of jobs but also strengthens our tourism value chain, benefiting communities and the wider economy. I commend the Half Moon team for their continued investment and unwavering commitment to Jamaica."

Overlooking the glistening waters of the Caribbean Sea, the luxurious Eclipse at Half Moon honours Jamaican culture and reflects its surrounding natural beauty. The resort features 57 beachfront accommodations, a stunning infinity-edge pool, swimming coves, and multiple bars and restaurants. To celebrate the reopening, which comes in time for Easter, Half Moon presents a special “Welcome Back Home” offer, and will also reopen its newly reimagined Villas, which offer six- and seven-bedroom accommodations. Additional legacy accommodation options will reopen later this year.

Following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, Half Moon temporarily closed, allowing time not only to thoughtfully restore and renovate, but to also place equal focus on the wellbeing and recovery of more than 850 team members, many of whom were directly affected by the storm.

“As we prepare to welcome back our team members and guests, an emphasis is on the path of recovery we walk together and the renewal opportunities that lie ahead,” said Guy Steuart III, Chairman of Half Moon and third-generation owner. “At Half Moon, care has always been at the centre of what we do — care for our people, and care for our guests, many of whom have returned to us time and time again over generations. Reopening would not have been possible without the patience of our guests and the unwavering resilience of our team. We are deeply grateful to both.”

Welcome Back Home to Half Moon Offer

After a period of quiet restoration, the familiar embrace of Jamaica is ready to welcome guests once more with an invitation to come home. Half Moon invites guests to linger longer with a complimentary fourth night when reserving three. Additionally, the package features:

Luxurious accommodations at Eclipse at Half Moon

Daily breakfast at the seaside restaurant, Hayward’s

Children five and under dine complimentary throughout the entire stay

Offer valid for stays through December 19, 2026, with reservations made by December 14, 2026.

Blackout dates may apply.



The Guest Experience

At Eclipse at Half Moon, guests will return to the luxurious heart of the resort’s contemporary expression, where open-air architecture, intuitive service, and a sense of ease define the experience. Eclipse is also home to the resort’s vibrant reception, award-winning Lester’s Bar, and numerous gathering spaces tucked on the nexus between the lush Palmyra Hills and the beautiful Caribbean Sea.

The Villas at Half Moon recently underwent a multi-million-dollar reimagination. They feature a dedicated staff including a personal cook, housekeeper and butler, and offer expansive indoor-outdoor layouts, private pools, dining cabanas, and a renewed design sensibility reflecting Half Moon’s heritage.

Signature dining and wellness experiences will return. The top-ranked Delmare, North Pointe, Hayward’s and Spice, with its new beach barbecue offering, will welcome guests once again, alongside the relaxed rhythms of the Hammock Bar. Fern Tree, A Salamander Spa, will also reopen, offering a serene retreat rooted in nature and restoration.

Highlighting Half Moon’s long-standing sporting tradition, the resort’s Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed golf course will also reopen for play, along with the fitness centre, tennis courts, equestrian center, watersports, swimming lagoon, and expansive outdoor spaces designed for both activity and repose. Family-friendly experiences will resume with outdoor areas creating space for discovery and imagination.

“As we reopen, we’re once again bringing together everything guests cherish about Half Moon – from our beautiful location to our contemporary resort experience and the warm and welcoming embrace from our staff who have helped create generations of memories,” said General Manager Shernette Crichton. “Our evolution will continue, but the spirit of care and belonging that defines Half Moon will always remain.”

For information about Half Moon, visit www.HalfMoon.com.

About Salamander Collection

Salamander Collection is privately owned and operated and based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, it has a luxury portfolio featuring the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Middleburg, an equestrian-inspired property in the Virginia countryside; Salamander Washington DC, elegantly and recently enhanced along the capital’s vibrant Southwest waterfront and featuring the highly acclaimed Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi; Half Moon, the storied resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, featuring three distinct experiences including the acclaimed Eclipse; Aspen Meadows Resort, which features sweeping views on 40 beautiful acres in Aspen, CO’s west end and newly renovated Herbert Bayer-inspired accommodations and arrival experience; Hotel Bennett, a spectacular grand hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city’s historic Marion Square; The Inn at Middleton Place, also in Charleston and adjacent to America’s oldest landscaped gardens. Innisbrook Resort in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area, which hosts the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship each year on its famed Copperhead Course; and PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, which recently underwent a $100 million enhancement and hosts the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic each year on its renowned Champion Course. www.SalamanderHotels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b70cfeb-6a7e-410b-a86d-ba6e2b7737cb