Mobbi AI Launches Agentic Video Editing Platform, Pioneering "Vibe Editing" for Long-Form Video Creation

Singapore, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobbi AI, a product from Vega Labs, today launched “vibe editing,” a groundbreaking conversational interface for video creation and editing. Now live at mobbi.ai, the platform eliminates the need for traditional editing software, allowing users to generate complete, publish-ready videos by simply describing what they want.

Mobbi AI provides an all-in-one AI video platform that streamlines video creation through natural language conversation.

Mobbi AI is the first fully conversational AI Video Agent, integrating several of the industry's most advanced video generation models, including Seedance 2.0, Sora 2, Kling 3.0, Veo 3.1, into a unified workflow. With this agent product, creators can turn ideas into long-form videos without technical barriers or production delays.

Unlike most AI video generator that produce only 5–10 second clips, Mobbi supports videos of any length, including ads, films, anime, explainer videos, and product walkthroughs.

"Vibe editing makes video creation as intuitive as having a conversation," said a spokesperson at Mobbi AI. "Whether it's for filmmaking, marketing, education, or social media, anyone can express their vision and get a complete video back without needing any production knowledge."

Integrated Multi-Model Platform and Full-Length Video Support

Mobbi brings together multiple advanced video models in one seamless interface, automatically matching each task to the best model for quality, speed, and creative control. No switching tools, no juggling subscriptions

The AI Video Agent tool enables users to make long videos of any type and any length, not limiting to the length of AI video models. It also allows users to make adjustments by using plain language. Users can edit scene transitions, pacing, text overlays, and more just by describing what they want changed.

Here’s how a typical workflow looks:

Describe what you want to make. Specify the length, style, and video type.

2. Mobbi's agent creates a video script with a storyboard. Review and refine it, then proceed to generate images for each scene.

3. Review the scene images and customize prompts to regenerate if needed. Then generate videos for each scene.

4. Review the video for each scene and regenerate if needed. Mobbi then generates voiceover and music as needed and merges everything into the final video.

5. Chat with the agent to make any edits: modify a specific scene, change the voiceover, swap the music, and more. Export the final video when you're ready.

The platform also includes an extensive toolkit designed to support the entire video production pipeline:

Text-to-Video & Image-to-Video powered by leading models including Seedance 2.0, Sora 2, Kling 3.0, Veo 3.1, Hailuo 2.3, Wan 2.6 and more

that turn any product link into a professional promotional video Lip Sync for matching voiceovers and dialogue to on-screen characters

for matching voiceovers and dialogue to on-screen characters AI Image Generator using Flux, Nano Banana, Seedream, and others

using Flux, Nano Banana, Seedream, and others Advanced Tools including Motion Designer, Video Effects, Video Extender, Video Upscaler, Mimic Motions and Face Swap

This comprehensive feature set enables content creators, film makers, marketing teams, educators, and small businesses to generate high-quality video content at scale.

Accessible for All Creators

Mobbi AI is available immediately at https://mobbi.ai, with free credits provided to new users. Over 1500 creators have already joined the beta. The platform’s pricing model ensures accessibility for individuals and teams alike, particularly those without the budget for traditional video production.

“Mobbi reduces production timelines from days to minutes,” the Mobbi AI spokesperson added. “It empowers people to stop worrying about software and start focusing on their message.”

Launch Materials and Resources

The official product launch video can be viewed on X (formerly Twitter), and an additional video walkthrough is available on the company’s YouTube channel.





The company enables creators and marketers to produce high-quality videos using AI-driven editing and generation tools.

About Vega Labs



Vega Labs is a technology company developing AI tools and agents. Its flagship product, Mobbi AI, is a unified video agent platform that enables natural language-based generation and editing of full-length videos for creators, educators, marketers, and businesses of all sizes.

