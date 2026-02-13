Dental Office Managers Association Announces Executive Director Transition

Winnipeg, MANITOBA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dental Office Managers Association is pleased to announce a leadership transition with the appointment of Monica Trimble as Executive Director, effective immediately. Monica succeeds Alex Zlatin, who is stepping back from the role to focus more directly on his work with Mint Ops.

Advancing Professional Standards for Dental Office Administrators and Managers Across Canada

Alex Zlatin has played a foundational role in the development of the Association, helping to establish its early direction and infrastructure. The Board and members extend their sincere appreciation for his leadership, vision, and continued support of the dental industry.

Monica Trimble brings more than 15 years of experience working directly within dental offices across Canada, supporting operational change and improvement at every level of the practice. She has worked closely with dentists, registered dental assistants, hygienists, office managers, and administrators to implement new processes, improve office flow, and strengthen communication between clinical and administrative teams. Through this work, Monica has observed firsthand the challenges dental offices face, including system breakdowns, inefficiencies, and the day-to-day realities of managing competing priorities in a fast-paced clinical environment.

In addition to her professional experience, Monica has been volunteering with the Dental Office Managers Association since it was founded, contributing to its growth and advocating for the recognition and advancement of dental office administrators and managers nationwide. Her experiences working inside dental offices revealed a clear gap in professional representation and structured support for office managers and administrators - particularly when compared to the advocacy available to clinical providers through their respective associations. This insight has shaped her passion for ensuring administrators are properly represented, supported, and equipped with professional standards that reflect the critical role they play in the success of dental practices.

“Dental office administrators and managers are essential to the success of every practice, yet their role is often only noticed when something goes wrong,” said Monica Trimble. “They balance patient care, scheduling, insurance, communication, and team dynamics every single day. This Association exists to ensure they are seen, supported, and connected to others who truly understand the role.”

As Executive Director, Monica will focus on advancing professional standards for dental office administrators and office managers through clearly defined competencies, updated certification examinations, and nationally consistent expectations for the role. A core priority of her leadership will be strengthening certification as a recognized benchmark of knowledge, experience, and professionalism within Canadian dental offices.

“Certification is about more than recognition - it’s about establishing a clear standard for what excellence in dental office management looks like,” said Monica Trimble. “By validating skills through structured exams and defined competencies, we can support administrators and office managers in their careers while helping practices understand the value these roles bring to the success of the office.”

Under Monica’s leadership, the Association will continue to advance key initiatives including certification pathways for existing administrators and office managers, the ongoing development and modernization of competency-based examinations, and the accreditation of dental office management programs. Accreditation will support educational consistency and better prepare students entering the profession, while complementary webinars, events, and networking opportunities will provide connection and ongoing professional development across a growing national membership. The Association is also planning an in-person event in September 2026 to bring dental office administrators, managers, and dental teams together for learning and connection.

Supporting, Connecting, and Elevating Dental Office Management Professionals Across Canada

About Dental Office Managers Association of Canada

The Dental Office Managers Association of Canada (DOMAC) is a national not-for-profit professional association dedicated to advancing excellence in dental office administration and management across Canada. Through national certification programs, accreditation of educational pathways, professional standards, and continuing education initiatives, DOMAC supports administrators, office managers, and consultants in delivering high-quality practice operations and patient experiences. The Association works to elevate recognition of dental office management as a professional discipline while fostering a connected community of leaders within Canada’s dental sector. Learn more at officemanagers.ca.

Press Inquiries

Monica Trimble

info@officemanagers.ca

1-888-624-9888

https://officemanagers.ca

4-1761 Wellington Avenue

Winnipeg MB

R3H 0G1 Canada