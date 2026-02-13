SGB Attorneys Urge Lawmakers to Reject SB 6239, Advance Survivor-Centered Alternative

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schroeter Goldmark & Bender attorneys Becky Roe and Elizabeth Hanley are urging lawmakers to reject SB 6239 and instead adopt a survivor-centered version of the bill designed specifically for historical abuse claims against the state.

SB 6239, as it stands, would require mandatory arbitration for a broad range of tort claims against Washington state. Hanley testified in Olympia last week in opposition to the bill, warning lawmakers that expanding mandatory arbitration could create duplicative proceedings, increase costs and delays, and ultimately risk retraumatizing survivors.

Instead, in place of mandatory arbitration, Hanley and Roe have proposed legislation establishing a Historical Abuse Pre-Filing Claims Commission – intended to provide a fair, efficient, and trauma-informed process that supports survivors while allowing the state an early opportunity to evaluate claims and pursue resolution.

The proposed commission would create a structured evaluation process conducted by trained neutral decision-makers, promote early accountability and fair settlement, and preserve survivors’ right to pursue their claims in court if resolution is not reached.

“Survivors deserve a process built around the realities of historical abuse cases – one that minimizes re-traumatization while preserving meaningful access to justice,” Hanley said. “Our proposal directly addresses survivor needs, promotes efficiency and offers a new solution to an otherwise outdated system.”

The framework is structured as a five-year pilot program, with annual reporting to the Legislature to assess outcomes, timelines, costs, and effectiveness.

Hanley and Roe are calling on lawmakers to vote no on SB 6239 in its current form and instead advance a focused, survivor-centered solution that directly addresses historical abuse claims while protecting survivors of abuse.

To send a comment to your legislators on SB 6239, visit: https://app.leg.wa.gov/pbc/bill/6239

