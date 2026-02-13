3 Special Awards Announced at the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Celebration Saudi Arabia 2026

A total of 51 restaurants feature in the MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026.

11 establishments have earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, while 40 others are included in this year’s Guide.

During the celebration, 3 Special Awards were announced.





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026 proudly hosts the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Celebration, celebrating the country’s wonderfully dynamic culinary landscape. This year’s selection showcases the growing sophistication and diversity of the Saudi dining scene, with 51 restaurants joining the Guide. Impressively, 11 of which have been awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction for delivering exceptional cuisine at great value, alongside 40 establishments recognized in the Selected category.

This evening marked a truly exceptional moment, as for the first time in MICHELIN Guide history the reveal unfolded in stages through a dedicated website, presented across three storytelling phases. Each theme beautifully captured the essence of the 2026 selection, spotlighting hospitality, women, and breads in Saudi Arabia, and illuminating the country’s cuisine and culture in a fresh, compelling way.

With the final wave of announcements released on December 15, the restaurant plaque distribution followed as a key moment in the celebration, delivered in partnership with the Culinary Arts Commission. Each restaurant was personally presented with its official MICHELIN plaque, a symbol of excellence allowing them to proudly display their earned distinction at their establishment’s entrance. This ceremonial handover not only honored the teams behind the restaurants but also marked the finale of months of anticipation, giving chefs and owners a tangible emblem of their achievement to share with their guests and communities.

MICHELIN distinctions are given to restaurants taking into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients; the harmony of flavors; the mastery of techniques; the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine; and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

Special Awards

In addition to the restaurant distinctions, The MICHELIN Guide shines a spotlight on the wide-ranging contributions found across hospitality, honoring the industry’s most gifted and motivated individuals, through its Special Awards.

The Young Chef Award is presented to Riyadh’s Maiz, Chef Elia Kaady whose culinary journey began in Beirut, where he refined his skills across several restaurants before moving to Riyadh to further develop his craft. He credits his brother, also a chef, for inspiring him to pursue this path, a motivation that has helped shape his rise as one of the region’s promising young talents.

Il Baretto in Riyadh is recognized with the Exceptional Mocktail Award, a testament to the creativity and refinement led by Bar Manager Santiago Latorre. MICHELIN Guide Inspectors said the cocktail list offers a thoughtful mix of elevated classics and original signature mocktails, each crafted with an unmistakable Italian heart. Using non-alcoholic spirits, house-made cordials, and carefully prepared decoctions, the bar creates drinks that are both characterful and elegant, enhancing and elevating the restaurant’s cuisine with every sip.

Jeddah’s Yaza receives the Service Award for delivering an exceptional experience from start to finish. . Guests are warmly welcomed with Arabic coffee and dates, guided to their tables, and cared for by a knowledgeable and passionate team. The staff go out of their way to recommend and explain dishes and drinks, creating a memorable and genuinely thoughtful dining experience. This outstanding level of hospitality reflects the vision and leadership of Chef/Owner Hakim Bagabas.

Premium Mocktail Reception

The celebration debuted in Riyadh and was followed by an exclusive mocktail reception honoring the establishments’ achievements.

This dynamic culinary showcase brought together six guest chefs, including three international talents and three from the MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026 selection. They showcased their innovative gastronomic creations during the premium mocktail reception.

Le Gabriel - La Réserve Paris, Three MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide France 2025

Muse by Tom Aikens, One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025

Nusara, One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2026

The Lucky Llama, MICHELIN Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026

KAYZŌ, MICHELIN Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026

Fi Glbak, MICHELIN Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026

Selection at a Glance

City Restaurant Distinction Riyadh Em Sherif Café Bib Gourmand Riyadh Fi Glbak Bib Gourmand Riyadh KAYZŌ Bib Gourmand Riyadh Mirzam Bib Gourmand Riyadh Najd Village Bib Gourmand Riyadh Sasani Bib Gourmand Riyadh Tameesa Bib Gourmand Jeddah Samia's Dish Bib Gourmand Jeddah The Lucky Llama Bib Gourmand AlUla Joontos Bib Gourmand AlUla Tofareya Bib Gourmand Riyadh Aseeb Selected Riyadh Benoit Selected Riyadh Café Boulud Selected Riyadh Hōchō Selected Riyadh Hong Selected Riyadh Il Barretto Selected Riyadh Julien by Daniel Boulud Selected Riyadh Long Chim Selected Riyadh Lusin Selected Riyadh Maiz Selected Riyadh MLLE Selected Riyadh Namu Selected Riyadh OVUN Bistro Selected Riyadh Robata Selected Riyadh Ruhi Selected Riyadh Rüya Selected Riyadh Takya Selected Riyadh Taleed by Michael Mina Selected Riyadh Tanjiah Selected Riyadh Thara Selected Riyadh The Globe Selected Riyadh The Rubi Room at Hōchō Selected Riyadh Tofareya Selected Riyadh Villa Mamas Selected Riyadh Yawmiyat By Dalal Selected Riyadh Yokari Selected Jeddah Fish Market Selected Jeddah Karamna Selected Jeddah Kuuru Selected Jeddah Maritime Selected Jeddah Meez Selected Jeddah Myazū Selected Jeddah Niyyali Selected Jeddah Rasoi By Vineet Selected Jeddah Tamees House Selected Jeddah Toki Selected Jeddah Yaza Selected AlUla Harrat Selected AlUla Somewhere Selected AlUla Tama Selected





Our Partners for 2026

