3rd London International Health Tourism Expo, organised by ALZ Group, to take place at QEII Centre, Westminster (14–15 February 2026)

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 14–15 February 2026, the 3rd London International Health Tourism Expo , organised by ALZ Group, will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, bringing together more than 80 hospitals and clinics. Türkiye will be prominently represented, alongside participants from over 10 countries worldwide.



The Expo is organised with the support of the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, TOBB (The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye), DEİK (Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye), HİB (Service Exporters’ Association), TÜRSAB (Association of Turkish Travel Agencies), GHA (Global Healthcare Accreditation), and with sponsorship from Corendon Airlines.

While a significant proportion of participating hospitals and clinics are from Türkiye, a country that has become one of the most active destinations globally for international patients — the Expo is positioned as a multi-national information platform, enabling visitors to understand and compare healthcare options in one place before considering travel.

A direct, transparent information platform for visitors

The event is designed to help visitors make informed decisions through face-to-face dialogue. Visitors will be able to:

Speak directly with hospital and clinic representatives

Compare multiple hospitals and clinics side-by-side

Receive clear information about procedures, recovery and aftercare

Learn about travel, accommodation and patient coordination services

Make decisions based on direct consultation rather than online sources



International patient demand and regulated treatment framework

According to official data from Türkiye, 1,398,580 international patients from all over the world received treatment in the country in 2025, under a government-regulated certification framework for facilities treating foreign patients.

Dedicated B2B programme for long-term partnerships

In addition to individual visitors, the Expo will host a dedicated B2B programme featuring pre-scheduled meetings between healthcare providers and international patient facilitators. Agencies are expected primarily from the United Kingdom, alongside participants from the EU, the United States, and Canada — creating a professional environment focused on long-term cross-border healthcare partnerships, rather than one-off treatment decisions.

Attendance and registration

Over 4,000 visitors are expected across the two days, including members of the public, healthcare professionals, facilitators, and industry representatives.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Free visitor registration:

https://healthtourismexpos.com/events/3rd-london-international-health-tourism-expo-2026/

EVENT DETAILS

3rd London International Health Tourism Expo

Dates: 14–15 February 2026

Venue: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London

