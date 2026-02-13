Global Car Loan Market to Reach $2.49 Trillion by 2031 at 8.47% CAGR Driven by Rising Demand for Luxury Vehicles and New Vehicle Loan Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

The global car loan market growth is being accelerated by the rapid expansion of digital lending ecosystems enabling real-time loan approvals through fintech-driven API integrations, alongside increasing consumer appetite for premium and luxury vehicle financing across high-growth emerging economies.

 | Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the car loan market size was valued at USD 1.53 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.66 trillion in 2026 to USD 2.49 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.47%. The growth is being driven by rapid digitalization in lending, borrower-friendly regulatory reforms across major emerging economies, and shifting consumer preference toward seamless, technology-enabled financing. Asia-Pacific leads both in scale and growth, supported by policy changes in markets such as China and India that improve credit accessibility. Fintech-driven instant approvals are significantly shortening loan processing times, while captive finance arms deepen customer relationships. At the same time, stronger transparency in online used-vehicle marketplaces and growing commercial vehicle electrification are encouraging more innovative and flexible financing models. 

Car Loan Market Share by Region 

North America remains a mature yet highly innovative auto financing market, supported by sophisticated credit systems that enable precise risk-based pricing and large captive finance players managing extensive loan portfolios. Incentives for electric vehicles and the emergence of digital-first banks are widening product offerings and increasing pricing competition. Strong integration between dealerships and lenders streamlines origination processes, while continued digital transformation enhances customer experience through faster approvals and more personalized financing solutions. 

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest position in the global car loan market share and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region. Regulatory reforms, including relaxed down-payment norms in China and enhanced borrower flexibility measures in India, have significantly improved credit access. Expanding middle-class vehicle ownership, rising electric vehicle adoption, and increasing fintech integration continue to reinforce the region’s leadership and long-term growth trajectory. Strong collaboration between banks, non-banking financial institutions, and digital lenders is further accelerating loan penetration. Additionally, supportive government policies and rapid urbanization are creating sustained demand for structured vehicle financing solutions across the region. 

Car Loan Market Growth Drivers 

Fintech Integration Accelerates Auto Loan Approvals 

The expansion of API-driven lending platforms is reshaping auto finance by linking banks and credit unions with AI-powered underwriting systems that significantly reduce manual intervention. Borrowers now receive decisions within minutes, while lenders benefit from lower processing costs and improved operational efficiency. Adoption is advancing rapidly, particularly in North America where regulatory clarity supports open-banking frameworks. Institutions that fail to modernize their API infrastructure risk losing market share, as standardized data connectivity also enhances fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance. 

Rising Influence of Captive Auto Finance Companies 

Automakers are increasingly expanding their in-house financing divisions to strengthen control over customer relationships and capture greater value across the ownership cycle. With direct access to vehicle performance data, residual value trends, and service insights, captive lenders can structure more competitive and precisely priced loan offerings than many independent banks. Bundled packages that integrate insurance, software features, and maintenance contracts further enhance customer retention while creating recurring revenue streams, contributing meaningfully to overall car loan market growth. As a result, traditional lenders are pushed to compete through niche targeting or faster, technology-driven processes. This deeper integration also provides manufacturers with valuable consumer data that feeds back into product development and marketing strategies, reinforcing long-term car loan market growth. 

Major Segments Highlighted in the Car Loan Market Report 

By Vehicle Type 

  • Passenger Vehicle 
  • Commercial Vehicle 

By Ownership 

  • New Vehicles 
  • Used Vehicles 

By Provider Type 

  • Banks 
  • Non-Banking Financial Institutions 
  • Original Equipment Manufacturers 
  • Other Provider Types (Fintech Companies) 

By Tenure 

  • Less than 3 Years 
  • 3–5 Years 
  • More than 5 Years 

By Region 

  • North America 
  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 
  • South America 
  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Chile 
  • Colombia 
  • Rest of South America 
  • Europe 
  • United Kingdom 
  • Germany 
  • France 
  • Spain 
  • Italy 
  • Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) 
  • Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland) 
  • Rest of Europe 
  • Asia-Pacific 
  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • Australia 
  • South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines) 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 
  • Middle East and Africa 
  • United Arab Emirates 
  • Saudi Arabia 
  • South Africa 
  • Nigeria 
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

Overview – Car Loan Industry

Study Period   2020-2031 
Market Size in 2026 USD 1.66 Trillion 
Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 2.49 Trillion 
Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2026-2031 
Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate 
Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Ownership, By Provider Type, By Tenure, and By Region 
Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa 
Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements. 

Car Loan Companies cover global and market-level insights, core business segments, available financial performance details, strategic initiatives, competitive positioning and market share of leading players, product and service portfolios, and recent developments. 

  • Toyota Financial Services 
  • Ford Credit 
  • Ally Financial 
  • Chase Auto Finance 
  • Wells Fargo Auto 
  • Bank of America 
  • Capital One Auto Finance 
  • Santander Consumer USA 
  • BMW Financial Services 
  • Honda Financial Services 
  • Hyundai Capital Services 
  • Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. 
  • GM Financial 
  • Volkswagen Financial Services 
  • TD Auto Finance 
  • Société Générale – ALD Automotive 
  • HSBC Auto Loans 
  • Westlake Financial Services 
  • Lithia Driveway Finance 
  • Carvana Finance (Bridgecrest) 

Get in-depth industry insights on the car loan market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/car-loan-market?utm_source=globenewswire 

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence 

Open Banking Market SizeThe global open banking market is expected to grow significantly, increasing from USD 25.91 billion in 2025 to USD 29.78 billion in 2026, and reaching USD 59.81 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 14.95%. This expansion is being driven by accelerating digital financial transformation, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the rapid rise of real-time account-to-account (A2A) payment adoption. 

Home Equity Lending Market Analysis: The Global Home Equity Lending Market report categorizes the industry by product type, including fixed-rate loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs); by provider type, covering banks, credit unions, non-banking financial institutions, and other lenders; by mode of delivery, both online and offline; and by geography, spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD). 

Alternative Financing Market Forecast: The alternative financing market remains highly fragmented, with leading players accounting for only a modest portion of overall revenue. This competitive landscape encourages continuous innovation in product development and regional expansion. Larger participants benefit from capital markets access to optimize funding structures, for example, some platforms lower their cost of capital through loan securitization programs rather than relying solely on whole-loan sales. At the same time, technology-focused lenders leverage AI-powered automation to streamline underwriting and maintain lean operating and processing cost structures. 

About Mordor Intelligence:     
  
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.     
     
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.  


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Car Loan Market
                            
                            
                                Auto Loan Market
                            
                            
                                Vehicle Financing Market
                            
                            
                                Auto Finance Industry
                            
                            
                                Automotive Lending
                            
                            
                                Used Car Financing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading