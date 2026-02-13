Shareholders who lost money in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ: MREO) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”) inclusive on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mereo American Depositary Shares (“ADS’s”) between June 5, 2023 and December 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 6, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Investors allege that Mereo and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements about the likelihood of success of its Phase 3 clinical trials for setrusumab, a treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).

Specifically, defendants repeatedly expressed confidence that:

The ORBIT and COSMIC Phase 3 trials would

and Phase 3 trials would Achieve statistical significance in reducing annualized fracture rates (AFR)

in reducing Position setrusumab for regulatory success



While promoting these optimistic projections, the complaint claims the company concealed adverse facts showing:

Neither Phase 3 study was on track to meet its primary endpoint

The trials ultimately failed to demonstrate AFR reduction versus control groups



Corrective Disclosure & Stock Collapse

On December 29, 2025, Mereo issued a press release revealing that:

Neither ORBIT nor COSMIC achieved statistical significance

The primary endpoint — reduction in AFR — was not met

Improvements in bone mineral density did not offset failure of core efficacy goals



Following this disclosure:

Share price fell from $2.31 to $0.29 in one trading session

in one trading session Representing a loss of over 87% of shareholder value



Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than April 6, 2026.

