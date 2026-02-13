The Victory Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Fourth Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), the holding company for The Victory Bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, highlighting continued balance sheet strength, solid earnings performance, and exceptional asset quality.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2025:

Net loans increased to $396.3 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $391.0 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting continued demand for relationship-based lending. Deposit Strength: Deposits totaled $412.2 million, an increase of $15.1 million year-over-year from $397.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Net interest income rose to $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to $3.40 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by disciplined balance sheet management and reduced funding costs. On Earnings Performance: Net income for the quarter totaled $448 thousand, or $0.22 per basic share, compared to $557 thousand, or $0.28 per basic share, for the same period in 2024. Earnings increased significantly compared to the third quarter of 2025. Included in fourth quarter 2025 results were approximately $350 thousand in expenses related to the pending merger. Excluding these merger-related expenses, adjusted net income may have been approximately $725 thousand, or $0.36 per basic share.

Interest expense declined to $3.56 million compared to $3.89 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting improved funding efficiency. Stockholders’ Equity Growth: Stockholders’ equity increased to $32.2 million, up from $29.3 million at December 31, 2024.

The Company ended the year with no outstanding borrowings, compared to $15.4 million at December 31, 2024. Allowance Coverage: The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 0.86% of loans.

Asset Quality Metrics Continue to Outperform:

Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.00%, compared to 0.05% at December 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs to average loans remained minimal at 0.01%.

Bank Leader Statement

Joseph W. Major, Bank Leader, stated:

“Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, disciplined financial management, and the unwavering commitment of our team to serving clients while maintaining exceptional asset quality. Total assets stood at $463.5 million at December 31, 2025, and book value per common share remained solid at $16.13, supported by consistent earnings and equity growth.”

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB and is the parent company of The Victory Bank. The Bank, founded in 2008, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. It offers a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity lines of credit, and personal loans. In addition to traditional banking, the Bank specializes in high-quality business lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. With four offices across Montgomery and Berks Counties, it is dedicated to meeting the financial needs of the local community. For more information, visit its website at VictoryBank.com. FDIC-Insured.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Owen Magers

Investor Relations

484-791-3435

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

548 N. Lewis Rd.

Limerick, PA 19468

