Festi hf.: Issuance of a New Bond Series

Festi hf. has today completed the sale of a new bond series, FESTI 050331, issued under the Company’s ISK 8,000,000,000 issuance programme. The bonds are index-linked with a nominal value of ISK 4,200,000,000 and were sold at a yield of 3.95%.

The bond series have five-year maturity with two equal payments per year.

The settlement date is scheduled for 20 February 2026. Subsequently, an application will be submitted for the bonds to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance part of the Company’s existing debt.

Íslandsbanki’s securities sales managed the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as the admission of the bonds to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

A base prospectus and a supplement thereto have been published in connection with the Company’s issuance programme. The base prospectus, final terms and other documents relating to the issuance and admission to trading on the stock exchange will be made available on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/skuldabrefogvixlar

The offering did not constitute to a public offering. The issuance was also exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (a), (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is)