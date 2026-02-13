NHK Capital Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of Soltera Rolling Pines

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK Capital Partners (NHK), a Hogan Family Company, announced the grand opening of Soltera Rolling Pines, a newly constructed Class A, build-to-rent community located in Conroe, Texas, marking another milestone in the firm’s expansion across high-growth residential markets.





Held on January 30, the event was attended by NHK leadership and principals from development partner Excelsior Partners.

“Our strategy centers on partnering with proven developers who can deliver in high-growth markets,” said Noreen Hogan, Principal at NHK. “Soltera Rolling Pines demonstrates how strong alignment between capital and development expertise translates to successful execution.”

Formerly known as Edge at Conroe, Soltera Rolling Pines is a 109-unit build-to-rent community located in Conroe, Texas, a northern Houston suburb. Conroe has experienced sustained population and employment growth driven by continued investment in regional infrastructure and job creation. The city recently observed the fifth-highest growth in wealthy households in Texas (from 2023-2025), ranking 20th nationwide.

The project’s opening coincides with the announcement of NHK’s newest investment opportunity, Edge at Seabrook, an under-construction, Class A multifamily community also located in the Great Houston area.

About NHK Capital Partners

Founded by the Hogan family, NHK Capital Partners provides investors access to thoughtfully structured commercial real estate investment opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional capital. For more information about current offerings from NHK, visit the NHK website or contact info@nhkcapitalpartners.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04991252-3262-4548-80f1-c5988d22b7b4