Toll Brothers Announces New Master-Planned Community Coming Soon to Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new Houston-area master-planned community, Evergrove, is opening later this year in Richmond, Texas. This vibrant community will feature contemporary home designs on spacious home sites with an array of onsite amenities designed to elevate daily living. Site work is underway at Farm to Market Road 723 and Old Pecan Road in Richmond, and the community is expected to open for sale in fall 2026.

Evergrove features a lush, natural setting with beautiful Jones Creek winding through the community. Toll Brothers will offer five collections of modern home designs in Evergrove with versatile floor plans ranging from 1,880 to over 6,100 square feet of luxury living space on 45- to 80-foot-wide home sites. Homes in Evergrove will be priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$900,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to unveil a variety of new home collections coming soon to Evergrove, a new master-planned community designed to inspire and elevate the lifestyles of our home shoppers," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With its exceptional location, modern home designs, and outstanding amenities, Evergrove will offer the best in luxury living."





Residents of Evergrove will enjoy onsite amenities including a fitness center, pool, fishing pond, and parks, all set amidst the area's picturesque prairies. The community’s location provides convenient access to upscale shopping centers, golf courses, fine dining, and more. Students residing in Evergrove will have the opportunity to attend top-rated schools within the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, offering an exceptional education experience.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Evergrove, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

###

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e0fa0ba-9c0b-4766-b372-0670adde7d49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73026977-bf18-4d83-982d-327303851652

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ad7789e-3bf0-4b58-ae71-d4a8bd9e3406

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)