Qlarant CFO Christine Leister Chosen for the Leadership Maryland Executive Program

Easton, MD, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant announced today that Christine Leister, Qlarant CFO, has been chosen to participate in the Leadership Maryland Executive Program as a member of the Class of 2026.

Ms. Leister is one of 53 individuals chosen for the Leadership Maryland Executive Program’s 33rd class. As a member she will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.



“Welcoming a new cohort to our flagship Executive Program is always a highlight of our year, and the Class of 2026 is truly exceptional," said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO of Leadership Maryland. "Selection for this program is incredibly competitive, and these leaders stood out not just for what they’ve already achieved, but for their genuine commitment to shaping a better future for Maryland. We can’t wait to see how they challenge each other and grow together to drive meaningful change across our state.

Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

“Qlarant is a strong supporter of this program and the competition each year for entry is fierce. I am honored to be chosen to participate and be among some of the best leaders in Maryland” noted Ms. Leister. “The reputation of the program continues to be strong, and the feedback from past graduates is consistently positive. I look forward to this great experience!”

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts plus innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization, has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org.

