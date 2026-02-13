First City in ASEAN to Launch Sea-Crossing UAV Delivery

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A UAV from CT UAV, operated by GASCO - A company specializing in the Low-Altitude Economy, carrying a parcel from Vietnam Post (Vietnam Post Corporation), has successfully departed from Can Gio and crossed the sea directly to Vung Tau. This event officially activates the Low-Altitude Economy and establishes Ho Chi Minh City as the first city in ASEAN to implement sea-crossing deliveries via UAV.

The morning of February 12, 2026, marked a historic milestone for Vietnamese technology as Ho Chi Minh City officially inaugurated its sea-crossing delivery route using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). This makes Ho Chi Minh City the first city in the ASEAN region to deploy this model within the last two years.

Under the chairmanship of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, two major corporations - CT Group and Vietnam Post, collaborated to execute the inaugural sea-crossing delivery flight from Can Gio District to Vung Tau.

On its inaugural flight, a UAV from CT UAV (a member of CT Group) carried a 2 kg payload across a 12 km journey between Can Gio and Vung Tau in just 15 minutes - 6 times more efficient than road transport and 3 times faster than inland waterway transport. Notably, compared to a similar model previously implemented in Singapore, which covered 2.7 km in 7 minutes, this newly established route is twice as fast. This historic flight unlocks vast new opportunities for Ho Chi Minh City and the entire coastal region. Market estimates indicate that approximately 120 large vessels per day require parcel delivery services. Furthermore, calculations show that total transit time for the Can Gio – Vung Tau route can be reduced by 80–90% compared to road transportation. Upon official commercial operation, the sea-crossing UAV route will cater to a massive delivery demand of approximately 3,000 to 5,000 small parcels (under 2 kg) daily from inner-city Ho Chi Minh City to the Vung Tau area. This initiative creates immense potential for the development of the Low-Altitude Economy, significantly alleviating traffic pressure and optimizing operational costs.





CT UAV’s UAV carries 2 kg payload on Can Gio – Vung Tau sea flight.

Ho Chi Minh City’s pioneering implementation of the sea-crossing UAV delivery route has addressed economic challenges through a fundamentally new paradigm. This achievement is the result of a strategic collaboration between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Vietnam Post, GASCO - ASEAN’s premier Low-Altitude Economy company (a member of CT Group), and CT UAV, the specialized designer and manufacturer of the aircraft.

This historic maritime flight by Vietnam Post, CT UAV and GASCO has demonstrated the superior technological mastery of the Vietnamese people. So, what is the specific technology that enables Ho Chi Minh City to achieve such an unprecedented feat?

The answer lies in CT UAV’s successful engineering of the CT–Nexus Flight Control System - a proprietary technology featuring exceptional wind resistance. This breakthrough paves the way for GASCO to conquer Vietnam’s 3,000-kilometer coastline and islands, with future expansions targeting remote islands, oil rig connectivity, and national maritime defense operations. Notably, this solution is scalable to Indonesia’s archipelago of over 17,000 islands, as the nation has selected GASCO as its strategic partner to implement the Low-Altitude Economy.





CT UAV’s UAV departs from Can Gio, crossing the sea directly to Vung Tau

Operating at an average flight speed of 10–15 m/s, the aircraft demonstrates high versatility across diverse logistics scenarios. To ensure the safety of civilian activities and airspace security, all flight parameters have been meticulously calibrated: a maximum altitude of 200 meters, a 300-meter-wide flight corridor, and an operational radius of 500 meters at takeoff and landing zones. All units are equipped with journey-monitoring cameras and smart autonomous systems, facilitating the transport of postal parcels, essential goods, pharmaceuticals, and documents tailored to the specific operational configuration of each aircraft type. Notably, CT UAV’s aircraft possess the capability to perform across multiple logistics scenarios under complex weather conditions, laying the foundation for integrating UAVs into logistics networks in specialized regions such as coastal areas, islands, and geographically isolated zones. This initiative unlocks significant development potential for the Low-Altitude Economy (LAE), encompassing offshore logistics, maritime inspection and surveillance, emergency offshore medical support, and the rapid delivery of inspection samples to optimize operational costs for shipping fleets. These represent just a fraction of the hundreds of LAE services currently being aggressively deployed by GASCO as UAV technology is integrated across all sectors and systems.





Official Launch of Can Gio – Vung Tau Sea-Crossing UAV Delivery Route.

Mr. Pham Huynh Quang Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, emphasized: “This flight involves higher technical demands with a longer journey and more complex operational conditions, specifically the requirement to operate in high-wind environments and perform sea-crossing maneuvers. This not only demonstrates technological maturity but also affirms the capability to organize and deploy low-altitude air transport models in real-world scenarios.”

Representing Vietnam Post, Mr. Nguyen Nhu Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, stated that the unit will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities to finalize records, procedures, and operational conditions for organizing UAV flights in delivery services. At the current stage, mass commercial fees have not yet been introduced.

Regarding long-term strategy, CT UAV aims to build advanced products for the low-altitude space using technology mastered by Vietnam. On this foundation, GASCO will continue to expand and develop hundreds of services using UAVs, airships, and other technologies, step-by-step forming a Low-Altitude Economy (LAE) as a powerful driver for economic growth.

From a 2 kg parcel crossing the sea in 15 minutes, Ho Chi Minh City has established Vietnam's pioneering position in the Low-Altitude Economy within ASEAN. The sky is gradually becoming a new transport infrastructure, and Vietnam has officially taken off.

Media contact: thi.tran.m@ctgroupvietnam.com

