VTGN Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) common stock between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

What is the class period? April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its Trial Study of Fasedienol

According to the complaint, defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Vistagen’s common stock at artificially inflated prices.

Plaintiff alleges that on December 17, 2025, Vistagen issued a press release announcing that the PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study of intranasal fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS). In pertinent part, defendants announced the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint and there was no treatment difference between fasedienol and placebo for the secondary endpoints. On this news, the price of Vistagen’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025, a decline of more than 80%.

