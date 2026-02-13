CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Expansion of Board of Directors and Appointment of New Director

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the parent company of CIBM Bank, has approved an expansion of the Board from nine to ten members. The newly created seat has been filled with the appointment of Mr. Dennis Pollack, effective February 16, 2026. Mr. Pollack will also join the Board of Directors of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CIBM Bank.

Mr. Pollack will serve in the director class scheduled to stand for re‑election at the Company’s 2028 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company also announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 30, 2026. Standing for election at the 2026 Annual Meeting will be Directors Gina M. Cocking, Mark A. Elste, and Steven C. Palmitier.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Pollack to our Boards,” said Mark Elste, Chairman of CIB Marine. “He brings extensive leadership experience within financial institutions and a deep understanding of the banking industry. His banking expertise, knowledge of the broader markets, and skills in strategic planning and implementation will further strengthen our commitment to creating value for our shareholders and we look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Pollack brings significant board and executive management experience to CIB Marine. His background includes executive roles at Sony Corporation of America, the Connecticut Bank of Commerce, the Savings Bank of Rockland County, and Paulson & Company. He has served on the boards of several depository institutions, including TF Financial Corp., SI Financial Group, Prudential Bancorp, and Provident Bancorp.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

