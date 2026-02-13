Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students Announces 2026 Application Cycle Supporting Future Legal Leaders Committed to Justice and Social Impact

DAVIE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students, founded by South Florida attorney Brody Shulman, announces the opening of its 2026 application cycle, continuing its mission to support undergraduate students and aspiring law professionals who demonstrate academic excellence, integrity, and a commitment to advancing justice through the legal system. Established to honor the values that define Brody Shulman’s legal career, the scholarship recognizes one outstanding student each year who shows promise in using the law as a tool for positive social change.

The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students reflects Brody Shulman’s belief that education serves as a foundation for leadership and service. As a partner at Perera Law Group, Brody Shulman practices labor and employment law, representing both individuals and organizations with a reputation for fairness, diligence, and principled advocacy. His professional journey underscores the scholarship’s purpose: encouraging students who view the legal profession not only as a career path, but as a responsibility to serve communities and uphold justice.

Open to undergraduate students planning to attend law school as well as current law students enrolled at accredited U.S. institutions, the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students evaluates applicants on academic dedication, originality of thought, and potential to contribute meaningfully to the legal field. Applicants are required to submit an original, unpublished essay written in English that responds to the following prompt: “How do you believe the law can be used to create positive social change, and what role do you hope to play in advancing justice through your legal career?”

Essays must be between 750 and 1,000 words, typed, double-spaced, and formatted in a standard 12-point font. Each submission must clearly include the applicant’s full name, school name, field of study, and year in school. Entries are accepted in PDF or Word format and are reviewed for clarity, insight, and alignment with the scholarship’s values.

The scholarship awards a one-time grant of $1,000 to a single recipient. The application deadline is August 15, 2026, and the selected winner is announced on September 15, 2026. Through this annual award, Brody Shulman seeks to lessen the financial burden of legal education while encouraging thoughtful engagement with the role of law in society.

By supporting students at a formative stage of their academic journeys, the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students continues to reinforce Brody Shulman’s long-standing commitment to education, leadership, and service. The initiative stands as a meaningful investment in the next generation of legal professionals who aspire to strengthen institutions, protect rights, and foster equitable outcomes through the practice of law.

