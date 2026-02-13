Stuart Piltch Announces the Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs to Support Customer-Focused Innovation and Undergraduate Business Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is now open for applications, offering undergraduate students a meaningful opportunity to gain financial support and national recognition for their entrepreneurial vision and commitment to customer-first innovation. Founded in honor of entrepreneur and philanthropist Stuart Piltch, the scholarship reflects a continued investment in the future of entrepreneurship across diverse academic disciplines.

The Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is designed to support students who demonstrate academic excellence, creative problem-solving skills, and a strong passion for entrepreneurship. The program welcomes applicants from all fields of study who are actively pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors or who show a clear intention to build innovative, customer-driven ventures.

Stuart Piltch, whose career spans the intelligence community as well as the healthcare and insurance sectors, establishes this scholarship to recognize the importance of innovation rooted in real-world needs. Through the Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, Stuart Piltch underscores the belief that successful ventures begin with a deep understanding of customers and a disciplined approach to solving meaningful problems.

The scholarship awards a one-time grant of $1,000 to a selected undergraduate student. While the financial award offers direct academic assistance, the broader mission of the Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is to highlight the value of customer-centered thinking, strategic growth, and long-term impact in entrepreneurship.

Eligibility criteria emphasize both performance and mindset. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college or university and demonstrate strong academic achievement. In addition, candidates are expected to show a clear passion for entrepreneurship, dedication to continuous personal and professional growth, and the ability to approach challenges with creativity and strategic insight.

A central component of the application process is a written essay of fewer than 1,000 words. Applicants are asked to respond to the following prompt: “Discuss the importance of a customer-first focus in entrepreneurship. Describe how prioritizing the needs and wants of customers can contribute to the success of a venture and provide examples of entrepreneurs who have excelled in this area.” This requirement reflects Stuart Piltch’s emphasis on customer alignment as a cornerstone of sustainable business success.

The application deadline for the Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is September 15, 2026, and the scholarship recipient is announced on October 15, 2026. The program is not limited by geographic location and is open to eligible undergraduate students nationwide.

By establishing the Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, Stuart Piltch continues to contribute to a growing ecosystem of future founders and innovators who prioritize ethical leadership, customer value, and thoughtful problem-solving. The scholarship serves as both recognition and encouragement for students seeking to translate ideas into ventures that create lasting impact.

Additional information regarding eligibility, application requirements, and submission guidelines is available on the official scholarship website.

