DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Hillman announces the launch of the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, a new academic initiative designed to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in biotechnology and related scientific fields. The grant reflects Andrew Hillman’s ongoing commitment to education, innovation, and long-term societal advancement through science and entrepreneurship.

The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech is established to encourage forward-thinking students who demonstrate a strong interest in how biotechnology shapes the future of healthcare, medicine, and society at large. Through this program, Andrew Hillman seeks to recognize original thought, intellectual curiosity, and a clear vision for meaningful impact within a rapidly evolving scientific landscape. The grant is open to eligible undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities and is not limited by geographic location.

Andrew Hillman, born and raised in Dallas, Texas, draws inspiration from a family legacy rooted in entrepreneurship and innovation. Over the course of his professional career, Andrew Hillman applies strategic leadership across health, legal, and financial industries, helping organizations grow client bases, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable results. A lifelong learner, Andrew Hillman studies at Dallas College, Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, and Harvard University. His dedication to education and economic development directly informs the mission behind the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech.

The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech invites applicants to submit an original essay of 700 to 1,000 words addressing the following prompt: “How do you envision biotechnology transforming the future of healthcare or society, and what role do you see yourself playing in this change?” Submissions are evaluated based on originality, clarity of vision, and depth of thought, emphasizing the applicant’s ability to articulate both scientific insight and long-term perspective.

Eligibility for the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech is limited to undergraduate students currently enrolled in an accredited institution who are pursuing studies aligned with biotechnology or closely related disciplines. Applicants are required to include their full name, university name, field of study, and contact information at the top of their essay document. Essays must be submitted as a Word or PDF attachment via email.

Key dates associated with the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech include an application deadline of June 15, 2026, with the selected recipient announced on July 15, 2026. The grant awards $1,000 to the selected student, supporting academic development and continued exploration within the biotechnology field.

Andrew Hillman establishes this grant to foster thoughtful dialogue, inspire academic excellence, and encourage students to engage with biotechnology as a driver of future progress. By creating opportunities for emerging innovators, Andrew Hillman reinforces the belief that education and scientific advancement serve as cornerstones for sustainable growth and societal well-being.

Complete application details, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines are available at the official scholarship website.

