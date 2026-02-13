Paretofit Launches Digital Health Coaching System for Entrepreneurs in Europe’s DACH Region

Cologne, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of operating exclusively offline with a track record of helping over 160 CEOs, founders, and busy professionals, health and performance coach Tobias Burkhardt – Certified Clinical & Performance Nutritionist, Strength & Conditioning Specialist, licensed fitness trainer and holder of a Master’s degree in health sociology – is now bringing his proven coaching system into the digital space.

Tobias Burkhardt, Founder of Paretofit, nutritionist and health & performance coach for entrepreneurs in the DACH region.

With Paretofit, a coaching system built around the 80/20 principle, entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals can now access a structured digital program that translates interdisciplinary, science-backed strategies into time-efficient, real-life solutions.

Originally developed through more than 160 successful coaching processes and informed by insights from over 1,000 scientific publications across exercise science, nutrition, medicine, and behavioral science, Paretofit has been refined in close collaboration with entrepreneurs. The system addresses the growing demand for scalable digital health solutions that function within demanding professional schedules, often exceeding 60 hours per week.

“Most coaching programs are either too theoretical or too time-consuming,” says Tobias Burkhardt, founder of Paretofit. “My clients don’t need more knowledge. They need a structured, proven system that fits their reality. That is exactly what Paretofit delivers.”

The Paretofit system focuses on three core levers of sustainable health: training, nutrition, and sleep. Each lever is filtered through the 80/20 principle to avoid overwhelm and maximize measurable progress with minimal time investment. Unlike generic online courses, the digital program provides personalized structure, continuous progress tracking, and ongoing expert guidance designed to support long-term implementation.

Key features of the digital program include:

• A structured, time-efficient coaching journey tailored to entrepreneurs

• Digital health assessments, including optional bloodwork interpretation guidance

• A results-oriented approach grounded in evidence-based coaching principles

• Focused implementation of high-impact strategies without unnecessary complexity

With more than 20 hours of coaching video content, interactive tools, structured workbooks, and an expanding resource library, Paretofit provides a performance-oriented health system built for entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals in the German-speaking market.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of every functioning economy,” Burkhardt adds. “They solve problems, create value, and carry responsibility. My mission with Paretofit is to help them stay strong, energized, and capable for the long run.”

Entrepreneurs interested in exploring the digital coaching system can learn more and book an initial consultation via the official Paretofit Coaching Page.

About Paretofit: Paretofit is a digital-first health and performance coaching system for entrepreneurs, designed and founded by an experienced coach, nutritionist and former health sociology researcher Tobias Burkhardt. Combining evidence-based strategies in training, nutrition, and sleep with behavioral science and the 80/20 principle, Paretofit helps entrepreneurs and busy professionals build sustainable and applicable health routines that fit real life – not just theory.

Paretofit - Proven digital 80/20-based health and performance coaching system for entrepreneurs in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Press Inquiries

Tobias Burkhardt

info [at] paretofit.de

https://tobias-burkhardt.de

Dülkenstraße 9

51143 Köln

Deutschland