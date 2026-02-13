Angle Advisors announces Brunner Manufacturing has been acquired by Howmet Aerospace

Birmingham, MI, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Brunner Manufacturing Company (“Brunner”) has been acquired by Howmet Aerospace (“Howmet”) and will become part of Howmet Fastening Systems. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Brunner in completing the transaction.

Located in Mauston, WI, Brunner is a leading manufacturer of agricultural, industrial and commercial vehicle fasteners and high-strength components. Operating some of the largest cold-heading machines in the world, Brunner has grown in the Mauston community for over 60 years and became a critical supplier to the largest producers of agricultural and other industrial equipment.

Headquartered in Waco, TX, Howmet Fastening Systems, a business unit of Howmet Aerospace, is a leading global supplier of specialty fastener products serving industrial and aerospace customers. The acquisition of Brunner allows Howmet to expand its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities especially in larger-size fasteners, structural threaded bolts and specials.

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 315 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

