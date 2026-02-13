PEMCO Mutual Insurance Named One of Forbes America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2026

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance, the Northwest’s largest locally based home and auto insurer, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2026. PEMCO was one of only 93 insurance companies out of over 3,100 insurance companies in the United States to be named by Forbes on the publication’s fifth-annual list of top-performing insurers.

“We are grateful to our members for their trust in PEMCO and for recognizing the customer service that our entire team strives to provide every day,” said PEMCO spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “Over our 75-year history, PEMCO has always focused on developing meaningful relationships with the members we serve and the communities in which we live. Being recognized by our customers as one of Forbes America’s Best Insurance Companies is a huge honor and we sincerely appreciate them.”

Forbes partners with Statista, a consumer data company, to develop its America’s Best Insurance Companies list. Statista conducts an annual survey of more than 18,000 policyholders across the U.S. to gather feedback on their current insurer.

This year Statista evaluated thousands of insurance carriers who offer policies in categories including auto, homeowners, renters, term life and permanent life. They evaluated six key metrics. The 93 companies included on the Forbes list received high scores from consumers for overall satisfaction and recommendations across these eight metrics for loyalty, financial advice, customer service, price performance ratio, transparency, digital services, and benefits from damages when filing claims.

To see the extensive list of America’s Best Insurance Companies, visit www.forbes.com/lists/best-insurance-companies/ . To learn more about PEMCO Insurance, please visit www.pemco.com .

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.