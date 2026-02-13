Lexington, Kentucky, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern dating is a dumpster fire. It’s always uncomfortable, sometimes sweaty, and usually full of hot air. As millions of singles delete their dating apps this Valentine’s Day in search of "real" connections, Big Ass Fans (BAF) is proving that true love isn't found at a bar, it’s found above it. Today, the world leader in industrial-grade comfort officially enters the romance market with the launch of Hiney™, the first dating app designed for finding a partner that never ghosts, never sweats, and always looks incredible.

Launching Valentines Day, on https://hiney.bigassfans.com/ Hiney uses Airflow Intelligence to match lonely homeowners with the high-performance fan of their dreams. While modern daters are burnt out on algorithms and superficial swipes, Hiney offers a refreshing alternative: a partner that never ghosts, never sweats, and guarantees to improve your environment. It’s a match made in heaven, well, the ceiling.

“We looked at the current state of dating and realized the bar was on the floor,” said Leah Larson, President at Big Ass Fans. “So we looked to the ceiling to set a new standard.”

How It Works:

Finding "The One": Hiney isn’t interested in a fling; it’s here to introduce you to the last partner you’ll ever need. Replacing the superficiality of modern dating with the sincerity of interior design, users can use the app to browse eligible "singles" from the Big Ass Fans residential lineup, finally finding a life partner that is actually guaranteed to hang around.

Haiku (The Mind Reader): A smart home native who lists "Reading the Room" as a talent. This partner’s biggest Ick? "Cheap plastic."

i6 Outdoor (The Rugged Intellectual): A damp-rated partner who loves "Pergolas" and hates "Fair-weather friends."

Turbo6 (The Adrenaline Junkie): A high-velocity thrill-seeker interested in "Heavy Metal." This partner’s biggest Ick? "Speed limits."

The "Background Check" Feature: Sick of vague bios and hidden red flags? One tap takes users from a flirtatious bio directly to the "Full Profile"; a complete, transparent breakdown of CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute), efficiency ratings, dimensions, and warranty info. No catfishing. No surprises. Just specs.

Availability: The Hiney app is available on https://hiney.bigassfans.com/ starting today. Users are encouraged to log on, swipe right, and find the breath of fresh air they’ve been missing.

About Big Ass Fans: Big Ass Fans is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-volume, low-speed fans. We don’t just move air; we define the space. We believe in bold engineering, and we think that if you’re going to be hot, it should only be on purpose.

