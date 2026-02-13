Orchestra BioMed Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW HOPE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic partnerships with market-leading global medical device companies, reported today that, on February 12, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Orchestra BioMed Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 120,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to nine newly hired employees. The awards were granted pursuant to the Orchestra Biomed Holdings, Inc. 2025 New Hire Inducement Plan as an inducement material to each new employee entering employment with Orchestra Biomed, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options granted to each new employee will vest over a four-year period.

Orchestra Biomed is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company’s two flagship product candidates - Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (Virtue SAB) - are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities. AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered as a firmware upgrade to a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for these patients, as well as an estimated 7.7 million total patients in the U.S. with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapy and increased cardiovascular risk. Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind non-coated drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a large liquid dose of proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

