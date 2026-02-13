Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas, Dr. A.K. Singh, and Hanna McCall Release Book 15 of The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium as Casino Operations Enter the Fully Data-Driven Era

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the release of Book 15 of The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium, Full-Color Edition, the latest volume in the definitive casino analytics series authored by Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas, Dr. A.K. Singh, and Hanna McCall, as casino operations fully enter the data-driven era.

The release comes as casino organizations increasingly operate in a fully data-driven environment. Real-time dashboards, enterprise-wide analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced visualization tools have shifted analytics from a back-office reporting function to core operational infrastructure.

Book 15 continues more than two decades of applied research and field deployment in casino analytics. The Compendium series builds on earlier foundational works — including Where Is the Money? and the original non-overlapping volumes of The Math That Gaming Made — which introduced practical statistical frameworks to gaming operations long before analytics became industry standard.

Rather than a simple revision, Book 15 represents an expansion of the Compendium series. It integrates updated operational models, expanded case studies, and refined visual frameworks that reflect how modern casino enterprises manage margins, reinvestment, compliance, and player behavior.

A cornerstone of the Compendium is its 50-page, plain-English glossary curated by veteran gaming operator Buddy Frank. Designed to eliminate ambiguity across departments, the glossary clarifies the acronyms, metrics, and formulas that often fragment communication between operations, marketing, finance, and executive leadership.

“Casino profitability analysis has evolved from basic slot reports to enterprise-wide intelligence powered by visualization and artificial intelligence,” said Buddy Frank. “Andrew and Dr. Ralph have been at the forefront of that evolution. This volume modernizes their previous work for today’s environment — from host management and free play effectiveness to promotional measurement and floor optimization. The addition of the full-color format and expanded glossary makes complex analytics practical and accessible. It’s essential for modern operators.”

What Distinguishes Book 15

Expanded Use Cases: Real-world examples across slot, table, marketing, finance, and enterprise operations.

Stronger Visual Frameworks: Updated dashboards and heatmaps designed for faster, clearer decision-making.

Refined Methodologies: Clarified models aligned with current regulatory and financial realities.

Enterprise Alignment: A shared analytical language connecting the floor, back office, and boardroom.

Forward View: Insight into evolving player behavior and the growing role of automation and AI.





“The industry has moved from intuition-driven management to accountable, data-informed execution,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, applied analytics innovator and co-founder of Quick Custom Intelligence. “Book 15 strengthens the analytical foundation that allows gaming organizations to operate consistently, confidently, and at scale.”

The Compendium is designed as a cross-department reference, connecting floor operations, marketing strategy, financial oversight, and executive decision-making within a unified analytical framework.

About The Math That Gaming Made Series

Since its debut in 2007, The Math That Gaming Made series has grown into one of the gaming industry’s most recognized bodies of applied analytics scholarship. Spanning foundational titles, specialized volumes, and the ongoing Compendium series, the work reflects more than two decades of research, real-world deployment, and collaboration with casino operators worldwide.

Book 15 of The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium (Full-Color Edition) is available now on Amazon. Attendees of the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention (IGA) may view the new volume.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

