Heartflow to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 18, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on March 18, 2026.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link . Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will also be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Heartflow website at https://ir.heartflow.com . The archived version will be available for 12 months following completion of the live call.

About Heartflow’s Technology and Research

Heartflow’s technology is redefining precision cardiovascular care through clinically-proven AI and the world’s largest coronary imaging dataset. Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally and continues to strengthen its commercial presence to make this cutting-edge solution more widely available to an increasingly diverse patient population. Backed by ACC/AHA guidelines and supported by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications, Heartflow has redefined how clinicians manage care for over 500,000 patients worldwide.1 Key benefits include:

Proprietary data pipeline: Built from more than 160 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow’s data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible insights across diverse patient populations.

Built from more than 160 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow’s data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible insights across diverse patient populations. Extensive clinical and real-world validation: Heartflow’s AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 200 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow’s coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 97%.

Heartflow’s AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 200 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow’s coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 97%. Seamless clinical integration via upgraded workflow: Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay.

Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay. Quality system, global security and patient-data integrity compliance: Heartflow meets or exceeds leading international standards, including HITRUST, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 13485, and ISO 27001.





About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is transforming coronary artery disease from the world’s leading cause of death into a condition that can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, and managed for life. The Heartflow One platform uses AI to turn coronary CTA images into personalized 3D models of the heart, providing clinically meaningful, actionable insights into plaque location, volume, and composition and its effect on blood flow — all without invasive procedures. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at heartflow.com .

