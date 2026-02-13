BlueSquare X Appoints Michael Diodato to Lead Northeast Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSquare X, an experiential technology solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Michael Diodato as Head of Northeast, supporting the company’s continued growth across the region.

Michael brings more than 35 years of experience spanning systems integration and technology consulting. His background closely aligns with BlueSquare X’s approach: identifying stakeholders’ content and application needs, and guiding the design team towards the optimal solution, rather than pushing products.

“Michael lives on the design and consulting side of the business,” said Chanan Averbuch, Chief Experience Officer at BlueSquare X. “He understands the real challenges consultants, engineers, and integrators face because he’s been in their seat. That perspective is critical to how we work. We’re not here to sell parts. We’re here to help our partners define better solutions and ultimately help them succeed.”

Unlike traditional manufacturers that focus primarily on hardware, BlueSquare X works upstream, engaging early with consultants and integrators to support their projects, including doing the legwork required to develop unique solutions that deliver an engaging client experience.

Michael’s role will focus on supporting technology consultants and systems integration partners throughout the Northeast by helping them translate project stakeholder’s concepts into winning projects.

Having worked in design and leadership roles for decades, Michael understands the critical elements that create top-notch results and highly satisfied clients. His strength lies in education and collaboration, guiding partners through best practices and helping them avoid costly missteps that can ruin client relationships and project profitability.

Michael has led strong teams of technology consultants, designers, engineers, and integration technicians on hundreds of major projects throughout New York City and beyond, including work in Corporate, Hospitality, Cultural and Recreational, Transportation, Government, and many other market verticals. His experience working with clients and architectural design teams brings immediate value to BlueSquare X’s expanding Northeast footprint, which already includes the New York Yankees, Christian Dior, Rokt, WFS, Pace Gallery, and Lehmann Maupin Gallery

Meet with Michael at the BSX Penn Plaza showroom — a hands-on environment where consultants, engineers, and integrators can walk through real applications, explore solution strategies, and experience how thoughtful system design translates into stronger outcomes for their clients.

“The best conversations I had with manufacturers’ representatives weren’t about the new products they were trying to pitch to me and my team,” said Michael. “The best conversations were about how we could work together to meet the clients’ project needs, and how we could help each other in the process. BlueSquare X brings that conversation to each opportunity, and I wanted to be part of helping grow that conversation with Chanan and the BSX team.”

The appointment also reflects growing demand from AV/IT integrators and service providers seeking guidance on training, education, and emerging application models. By bridging consulting insight with integration realities, BlueSquare X aims to help partners deliver better solutions more efficiently, with a tailored approach for every project.

BlueSquare X is an experiential technology solutions firm focused on designing, building, and supporting immersive environments. Working closely with consultants, engineers, and integrators, BlueSquare X helps define applications, uncover overlooked requirements, and deliver integrated solutions that prioritize performance, longevity, and client success. The company is headquartered in New York City.

