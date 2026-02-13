RAL INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Ralliant Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Ralliant Corporation (“Ralliant” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RAL) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On February 4, 2026, Ralliant reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, revealing a “$1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the Test & Measurement segment, mainly driven by revised expectations for the EA Elektro-Automatik business.” On this news, the price of Ralliant shares declined $17.89 share, or approximately 31.8%, from $56.28 per share on February 4, 2026 to close at $38.39 on February 4, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ralliant securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

