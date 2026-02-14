Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Filing in Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista (NYSE: AVA) has made an annual rate adjustment filing with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC or Commission) that if approved, is designed to increase overall electric revenues by approximately $25.2 million or 7.4% effective May 1, 2026. This filing has no impact on Avista’s earnings.

The proposed rate adjustment modifies the level of funding for Avista’s electric energy efficiency programs. This adjustment aligns the amount that is collected in customer rates with the actual costs to operate the programs. Avista’s energy efficiency programs are designed to provide a financial incentive or rebate for cost-effective energy efficiency measures. The rate changes proposed reflect the required level of funding needed to operate the programs in the coming year, and to recover costs spent in 2025 that exceeded the levels included in rates. The electric rate adjustment is designed to increase the amount collected from customers by $25.2 million or 7.4%.

Customer Bills Resulting from these Filings

If the electric Energy Efficiency filing is approved, residential electric customers in Idaho using an average of 939 kilowatt hours per month would see their monthly bills increase from $115.54 to $124.44, an increase of $8.90 per month, or approximately 7.7%. The requested electric rate change by rate schedule is as follows:

Residential Service - Schedule 1 7.4% General Service - Schedules 11 & 12 7.3% Large General Service - Schedules 21 & 22 7.1% Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25 7.5% Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25P 7.9% Pumping Service - Schedules 31 & 32 7.2% Street & Area Lights - Schedules 41-49 7.1% Overall 7.4%

Rate Application Procedure

Avista’s applications are proposals, subject to public review and a Commission decision. Copies of the applications are available for public review at the offices of both the Commission and Avista, and on the Commission’s website (www.puc.idaho.gov). Customers may file with the Commission written comments related to Avista’s filings. Customers may also subscribe to the Commission’s RSS feed (http://www.puc.idaho.gov/rssfeeds/rss.htm) to receive periodic updates via e-mail about the case. Copies of rate filings are also available on Avista’s website at www.myavista.com/rates.

If you would like to submit comments on the proposed rate change, you can do so by going to the Commission website or mailing comments to:

Idaho Public Utilities Commission

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0074

