Fantastic Services Reports Trend for Regular Carpet Cleaning Bookings in London as Sustainable Flooring Gains Popularity

London, UK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Londoners invest in sustainable carpets, regular cleaning has become a two-for-one win, keeping homes clean and fresh, while protecting this higher-value flooring to keep carpets usable for longer. That sustainability shift is now showing up in booking behaviour, with regular carpet cleaning clustering inside 6–12 months.

Fantastic Services carpet cleaning technician completing deep steam cleaning to remove embedded dirt and extend carpet life.

Across the flooring market, demand for more eco-friendly options is rising, driven by climate awareness and a desire for greener homes. In parallel, households are increasingly focused on stretching budgets, extending the life of existing flooring and leaning into DIY where possible. In practice, that’s turning maintenance into a mainstream habit, and for carpets, that means routine professional carpet cleaning in London, not just emergency stain-removal call-outs.

Repeat bookings show a new “carpet service schedule” habit

Fantastic Services is seeing the impact of these shifts in London through a rise in repeat bookings and shorter rebooking cycles.

Internal booking analysis indicates repeat cleans are increasingly planned:

44.5% of repeat customers rebooked within 0–6 months

34.8% rebooked within 6–12 months

Nearly 4 in 5 rebooked within a year

Those regular carpet cleaning bookings show customers aren’t simply reacting to spills. They’re preventing wear, odours, allergens, and the gradual “it’s getting grubby” creep that can make carpets look tired long before they’re actually worn out.

Sustainable carpets are built to last, if they’re cared for properly

The story behind the numbers is that sustainable carpets are no longer niche. Wool, plant fibres and recycled materials are increasingly seen as a long-term purchase, and owners expect them to stay looking good and want them to stay out of landfill for as long as possible.

But there’s an important tension: the more sustainable the material, the more important it is to clean it regularly and correctly so it actually delivers on its promised lifespan and environmental benefits.

Wool is naturally resilient and can look great for years, but only if dry soiling, grit and spills are removed before they abrade or stain the pile.

Natural fibres such as sisal, jute and seagrass are renewable and biodegradable, yet often more sensitive to over-wetting and harsh detergents than synthetic alternatives — increasing demand for more frequent, low-moisture professional cleans, rather than occasional DIY “soak and hope” sessions.

Recycled fibres (including recycled PET blends) are increasingly popular, and owners want them to deliver both performance and longevity — which again favours regular maintenance.

Modern sustainable carpet cleaning uses fibre-appropriate processes with carefully controlled agitation and minimal wetting to remove soiling without damaging fibres. Water-efficient systems with quicker dry times can also reduce disruption at home, lower mould risk, and help protect backing and underlay, all of which matters more when a carpet is meant to last a decade or more.

“Increasingly people aren’t buying ‘cheap to replace’ flooring anymore, they’re investing in carpets they expect to live with, and they’re maintaining them to get value from long life,” said Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Services. “In London, we’re seeing customers move from ‘replace when it looks tired’ to ‘service it so it stays good’. The greenest carpet is often the one that lasts longer - maintenance is the missing link between sustainable materials and real waste reduction.”

He added: “Different fibres need different approaches. Low-moisture maintenance cleans, plus periodic deep cleaning when needed protects performance, especially for wool, plant fibres and recycled materials that are designed to stay down for years.”

Fantastic Services’ top tips for longer-life carpets in London

Vacuum little and often in high-traffic areas (hallways, living rooms, stairs).

Deal with spills fast - blot, don’t scrub; avoid pushing liquid deeper into the pile.

Use the right approach for natural fibres: wool and plant fibres can be more sensitive to the wrong cleaning products and over-wetting.

Book a carpet clean “service schedule”: many households find a 6–12 month refresh helps keep carpets looking consistent year-round.

Ask what method is being used and why: a good cleaner will explain what suits your carpet’s fibre type and backing, and what drying time to expect.

What’s driving more regular carpet cleaning in London?

A combination of cost pressure and sustainability: households investing in higher-value sustainable carpets want them to last longer, so maintenance is replacing “rip it up and replace it” thinking.

How often should carpets be professionally cleaned?

Many London households are adopting a 6–12 month routine, with more frequent refreshes for high footfall, pets, children, allergies, or rented homes with heavy wear.

Why does fibre type matter?

Wool, plant fibres and recycled blends can respond differently to moisture, heat and cleaning chemistry. Matching the right cleaning method to the carpet is essential to protect appearance and avoid damage that can shorten lifespan.

