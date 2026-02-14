Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: Armlogi Holding Corp Armlogi Holding Corp

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter and six-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2025:

  • Total revenue increased 0.8% to $51.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $51.1 million in the prior-year period.

  • Costs of services increased to $52.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, resulting in a gross loss of $0.8 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.5 million in the prior year period. Gross margin declined to (1.5)% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 0.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher operational costs.

  • Net loss was $3.9 million, or ($0.08) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the prior year period.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2025:

  • Total revenue for the first six months ended December 31, 2025 grew 7.9% to $101.0 million, up from $93.6 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross loss for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $3.3 million, showing a marginal improvement in gross margin to (3.2)% from (3.3)% in the prior year period.

  • Net loss was $10.4 million, or ($0.24) per share for the six months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or ($0.15) per share, for the prior year period.

Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cash and restricted cash balance of $9.4 million. During the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company utilized its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) to issue 3,192,145 shares of common stock, raising an aggregate of $3.8 million to support its operations and growth initiatives.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “The second quarter reflected stable revenue performance and continued first-half growth, though margins were pressured by elevated service costs. We are actively implementing cost optimization strategies and operational efficiencies to address the compression in our gross margins, including enhancing warehouse utilization and integrating higher-margin logistics solutions. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to create value for our stockholders as we navigate the current market dynamics.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.          

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:
info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

*** tables follow ***

  
  
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)		 
  
  December 31,
2025		  June 30,
2025		 
  US$  US$ 
  Unaudited  Audited 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents  5,041,971    9,190,277 
Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869  19,477,733    22,207,500 
Other current assets  1,264,311    998,925 
Prepaid expenses  1,275,823    1,375,646 
Loan receivables, net of credit loss allowance of $nil and $nil  2,139,787    3,893,563 
Total current assets  29,199,625    37,665,911 
Non-current assets        
Restricted cash – non-current  4,394,812    4,387,550 
Property and equipment, net  10,587,255    11,259,820 
Intangible assets, net  31,370    54,627 
Right-of-use assets – operating leases  106,496,289    115,361,185 
Right-of-use assets – finance leases  1,516,794    745,547 
Other non-current assets  835,691    739,555 
Total assets  153,061,836    170,214,195 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  9,385,551    9,604,783 
Contract liabilities  628,790    939,097 
Accrued payroll liabilities  491,377    283,150 
Convertible notes  -    5,292,749 
Operating lease liabilities – current  33,713,304    29,280,907 
Finance lease liabilities – current  763,696    386,327 
Total current liabilities  44,982,718    45,787,013 
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  88,755,383    98,939,552 
Finance lease liabilities – non-current  802,032    397,692 
Total liabilities  134,540,133    145,124,257 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively  454    422 
Additional paid-in capital  20,468,826    16,668,858 
Retained earnings  (1,947,577)   8,420,658 
Total stockholders’ equity  18,521,703    25,089,938 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  153,061,836    170,214,195 
          

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

  Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025		 Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024		 Six Months
Ended
December 31,
2025		 Six Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
  US$ US$ US$ US$
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Revenue 51,542,848   51,143,682   101,016,027   93,625,578  
Costs of services 52,313,114   50,660,690   104,270,376   96,749,376  
Gross profit (770,266)  482,992   (3,254,349)  (3,123,798) 
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
General and administrative 3,328,550   2,659,156   7,545,856   6,327,981  
Total operating costs and expenses 3,328,550   2,659,156   7,545,856   6,327,981  
             
Loss from operations (4,098,816)  (2,176,164)  (10,800,205)  (9,451,779) 
             
Other (income) expenses:            
Other income, net (302,280)  (564,656)  (1,040,872)  (1,770,321) 
Loss on Disposal of Assets    43,625      43,625  
Finance costs 44,121   79,989   592,466   88,997  
Total other (income) expenses (258,159)  (441,042)  (448,406)  (1,637,699) 
             
Loss before provision for income taxes (3,840,657)  (1,735,122)  (10,351,799)  (7,814,080) 
             
Current income tax expense 19,525      16,436     
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense    (75,882)     (1,506,969) 
Total income tax (recovery) expenses 19,525   (75,882)  16,436   (1,506,969) 
Net loss (3,860,182)  (1,659,240)  (10,368,235)  (6,307,111) 
Total comprehensive loss (3,860,182)  (1,659,240)  (10,368,235)  (6,307,111) 
             
Basic & diluted net loss per share (0.08)  (0.04)  (0.24)  (0.15) 
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted  45,443,079   41,642,442   43,952,643   41,638,221  


  
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)		 
  
  For The
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2025		  For The
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2024		 
  US$  US$ 
  Unaudited  Unaudited 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net loss  (10,368,235   (6,307,111 
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:        
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets      43,625  
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets  1,679,930    1,290,471  
Amortization  23,257    17,659  
Non-cash operating leases expense  3,113,124    4,358,758  
Current estimated credit loss      228,363  
Accretion of convertible notes  527,251    72,184  
Deferred income taxes      (1,506,969 
Interest income  (39,534)   (63,233 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable and other receivables  2,729,767    (5,967,431 
Other current assets  (265,386   (280,846 
Other non-current assets  (96,136   (203,643 
Prepaid expenses  99,823    249,667  
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities  (299,550   (1,969,214 
Contract liabilities  (310,307   972,381  
Income tax payable      (87,075 
Accrued payroll liabilities  208,227    (16,180 
Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities      (63,874 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,997,769)   (9,232,468) 
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (636,868   (2,070,770) 
Loan disbursements  (2,770,000   (1,000,000 
Proceeds from loan repayments  4,563,310    2,036,705  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment      25,000  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  1,156,442    (1,009,065 
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Repayment to related parties      (350,209 
Repayments of finance lease liabilities  (279,717   (72,368 
(Repayments) Net proceeds from convertible notes  (2,020,000   8,092,473  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (2,299,717)   7,669,896  
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (4,141,044   (2,571,637 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period  13,577,827    9,950,384  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period  9,436,783    7,378,747  
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:        
Cash and cash equivalents  5,041,971    5,118,815  
Restricted cash – non-current  4,394,812    2,259,932  
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  9,436,783    7,378,747  
         
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:        
Cash paid for income tax  (23,300)   (87,074 
Cash paid for interest      (16,813 
Non-cash Transactions:        
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities  1,061,426      
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities  2,861,346    6,184,333  
Increase (Decrease) in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms  63,896    (884,394) 
Shares issued for Investor Notices pursuant to SEPA by reducing the convertible notes  3,800,000      
Shares issued to settle commitment fee      250,000  



GlobeNewswire