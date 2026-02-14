Hoot Host is "The Wiser Way" to Grow Online

Monterey, CA, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoot Host, an innovative web platform from Monterey California, today announced the official launch of its expanded SWAS software-with-a-service platform. A comprehensive suite of website services integrated with modern business and marketing software designed to empower small businesses. By combining personalized "Done-For-You" services with cutting-edge technology, Hoot Host is providing a professional-grade alternative to both expensive marketing agencies and the popular DIY website builders at similar small business friendly rates.

The Wiser Way to Build Your Online Presence

"The website and marketing world has become too fragmented and too expensive for the average small business owner," says Christopher Carbaugh, Founder of Hoot Host. "Most small business owners have the hard choice of paying thousands to a marketing agency and hoping to get a return on their investment or using the DIY website platforms and spending all of their own time instead of actually running their business. Then they still need to pay separately for key business productivity and marketing tools! Hoot Host is proving there is a wiser way by offering our all-in-one platform that empowers small business owners with the technology and expert support they need - and all for affordable prices too."

The Hoot Host platform is built on these key pillars designed to support small businesses at every stage:

"Done-For-You" Services: For businesses that want to focus on their craft rather than their website, Hoot Host offers comprehensive website plans on affordable monthly subscriptions. These plans include a professional website, ongoing monthly support, optimization, email, managed hosting, business operations software, and integrated marketing tools.

Hoot Host AI & "Website in a Day": For businesses on a smaller budget, Hoot Host offers the Website in a Day with Hoot Host AI plan. This low-cost offer includes a two-hour live coaching session and the Hoot Host AI website builder to launch your website in just 1 day.

HootCRM & Marketing Suite: A powerhouse of business productivity and marketing tools for small businesses to manage daily operations, communication, payments, and all their marketing in one platform. Plus all of the popular Hoot Extensions and apps including HootSEO (AI-driven optimization app), ContentComposer (content marketing platform), HootHub (a multi-channel communication widget), and Hoot.Page (a small business listing directory).

Website Maintenance + Support: Unlike closed-loop competitors, Hoot Host provides comprehensive maintenance and support plans for businesses regardless of their website platform - including coverage for 5 of the most popular website platforms.

Managed Infrastructure: High-performance hosting and secure domain management are paired with professional email and business productivity tools to ensure an enterprise-grade foundation for small businesses.

Empowering Through Education and Free Tools: Beyond its paid tiers, Hoot Host is committed to the broader small business community. The company offers a suite of Free Tools and Extensions, including AI marketing tools, a review management app, and several other useful tools. Furthermore, the Online Success Coaching community provides a dedicated space for education, weekly networking events, and monthly webinars for business owners.

"We aren't just selling software and website services; we’re providing an ongoing reliable partnership," Christopher added. "Whether you build your business with our tools or we help you build it with done-for-you services, you have a team of experts and a community of peers with you."

About Hoot Host: Based in Monterey, California, Hoot Host is an all-in-one platform designed to help businesses grow online. We offer affordable website builder plans, comprehensive website maintenance and support, CRM and marketing software, and managed website hosting. Our full circle approach provides everything you need to build, manage, and scale your online presence "The Wiser Way".



Watch this video to learn more about Hoot Host: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYbvys2WewE



For more information on Hoot Host, visit https://hoot.host

