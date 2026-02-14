VTech® Debuts New Toys Expanding Play Possibilities at Toy Fair® 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, VTech® announced it will unveil its newest collection of toys at Toy Fair® 2026, spanning early learning, imaginative role-play, music and creative expression. Designed to grow with children, the 2026 lineup supports development through sensory exploration, hands-on discovery, and playful learning experiences from infancy through early elementary years.

“Toy Fair is an exciting opportunity to showcase how VTech continues to expand what learning through play can look like,” said Karen Balduf, VP of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. “From imaginative role-play and music-forward toys to creative tech and early learning essentials, VTech’s Toy Fair 2026 lineup reflects how children play today, and how that play evolves as they grow.”

Imaginative Role Play & Real-World Exploration

These toys invite young children to explore familiar environments through pretend play, helping build confidence, early problem-solving skills, and foundational learning as they role-play everyday experiences.



Little CEO Learning Desk™: Little learners can be their own boss, baby! Kiddos can type, take a call and enjoy some tunes at the office while keeping learning, and productivity, at an all-time high. Children can flip the page of the book, give the coffee a stir, move the mouse and open the webcam to join the next virtual meeting. Clock in and play the workday away! (Ages 9-36 months)

3-in-1 Race & Repair Hauler™: A big rig car carrier, a speedy race ramp AND an auto repair shop, all combined into one incredible transforming playset! Starting with car carrier mode, the big rig can easily haul the three included vehicles, with plenty of room leftover to add additional cars! When it's time to race, kids can simply transform the hauler into a speedy track raceway! When the racing is over, the racetrack transforms into an auto repair shop, where children can join the lion mechanic for a quick tune-up. The playset magically recognizes each of the vehicles and triggers learning content like colors, numbers, and shapes! (Ages 12-36 months)

Count On Me Self-Checkout™: Attention, attention! Clean up on aisle fun! Kids will love shopping with the Count On Me Self-Checkout. Play pretend across five shopping activities with 70 pieces including food, money, coins and credit card, a shopping basket and more! Children can pay with the credit card scanner or the count-along coin slot! Rich role-play introduces early learning, math and money skills kids can practice in real time! (Ages 3-6 years)







Creative Expression, Music & Performance: More Than a Toy

Designed for kids who love to take center stage, these music-forward toys encourage self-expression and confidence through hands-on performance and interactive play.

Kidi Star™ Rockstar Guitar™: Get ready to rock! Kids can strike a chord and own the stage with the Kidi Star Rockstar Guitar. They can choose from 30 included songs, six music modes and even different types of guitars to play while they rock out to cool tunes or create original songs—and with Bluetooth® wireless technology, they can even connect their own music player to jam along! Real strings and a light-up fretboard help kids hit all the right notes, while the whammy bar and motion sensor add wild effects. Rhythm games and skill challenges keep the fun moving and grooving, and the built-in speaker lets everyone know who’s the star of the show (plus, it has a headphone jack, so kids don’t wake the neighbors). Taking the show on the road? Rockstar Guitar’s fretboard folds up for easy storage. (Ages 5+ years)





Kidi Star™ DJ Mixer™ Pro: Mix in the learning with Kidi Star DJ Mixer Pro! Kids can scratch, mix and drop the beat with 15 included songs, or connect a music player via audio cable or Bluetooth® wireless technology. Using the keyboard, sound grid and scratch pad, kids can create endless combos, and record custom sound effects too! Sliders get remixes just right, by letting them add and remove vocals and effects, fine tune the mix and record original mashups. Kids can use the headphone jack to listen or play back tracks for fans through the built-in speaker. Dazzling party lights get the crowd going, while they build DJ skills playing rhythm-based music games. Crank up the volume and get the party started! (Ages 5+ years)

Creator Tech & Digital Creativity

Built for the next generation of kid creators, this tech-forward toy empowers children to experiment with storytelling, video creation, and visual effects in a playful, age-appropriate way.

KidiZoom® Creator Cam™ Ultra: Be the ultimate kid creator with the KidiZoom Creator Cam Ultra! Kids can create awesome videos with this high-definition video camera kit, featuring a flip-up camera lens for point-and-shoot and selfie action. Using the included green screen and 20+ animated backgrounds, children can get chased by dinosaurs, adventure under the sea or disappear, along with 40+ interactive on-screen effects that respond to hand movements! Kids can set up shots with the tabletop tripod/selfie stick, then use the easy on-screen editing, magic background removal, and creativity tools to create trick shots and time-lapse video. (Ages 5+)







VTech’s Toy Fair 2026 lineup reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to creating high-quality, developmentally appropriate toys that grow with children from the very start.

For more information about VTech’s latest product offerings, visit www.vtechkids.com .

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

