LeapFrog Debuts New Learning Toys and Line Expansions at Toy Fair 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Toy Fair® 2026, LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. introduces a new generation of educational toys designed to adapt to how children learn, play and grow by sparking curiosity and building confidence through engaging, hands-on play. The 2026 lineup blends interactive technology, imaginative role-play, and learning fundamentals to meet children where they are, from infancy through preschool.

“At LeapFrog, we’re committed to creating products that let learning happen through play,” said Karen Balduf, Vice President of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog’s parent company. “This year’s collection reflects our continued investment in products that support early literacy, creative problem-solving and personalized discovery, ensuring every child can explore foundational skills in joyful, meaningful ways.”

A New Era of Learning Through Active Play with LeapMove™

LeapFrog is continuing to build momentum around LeapMove, its innovative motion-based learning system that gets kids moving by turning their bodies into the controller while reinforcing early learning skills. In 2026, LeapMove will expand with new games and content, including experiences featuring licensed characters, designed to motivate learning through familiar favorites. Select games will also introduce a two-player mode, encouraging cooperative play and shared problem-solving. By blending physical movement, interactive gameplay, and character-driven adventures, LeapMove offers a dynamic new way for kids to stay active while learning together.

Play-Based Learning for Growing Minds

LeapFrog’s 2026 lineup also includes a range of learning toys designed to support early development through imaginative, hands-on play:

My Best Pal Scout™: Scout returns with expanded learning experiences and enhanced personalization. Infants and toddlers can explore letters, letter sounds and early name spelling while discovering numbers and counting through playful songs. Scout also offers calming music and a built-in night light to help support soothing routines. Personalization is easy via a Bluetooth® wireless app connection, creating experiences tailored to each child. (Ages 6+ months)





Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Parlor™: The Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Parlor invites kids into imaginative role-play that reinforces colors, shapes, and early number concepts. With over 50 play pieces, including menu cards, play money and colorful toppings, children can serve up pretend orders while building creativity and confidence through independent play. The interactive ice cream scoop encourages exploration and storytelling with hundreds of delicious combinations. (Ages 3+ years)





My First Gamer™: My First Gamer brings preschoolers their first handheld gaming experience with 20 engaging games grounded in early learning skills. Children can navigate obstacle courses, play simple logic games, explore music and letters, and build vocabulary using the integrated ABC keyboard. Each activity blends entertainment with foundational learning in an accessible, screen-free format. (Ages 3+ years)







For more information about LeapFrog’s 2026 learning toys lineup, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 30 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

