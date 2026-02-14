Unveiling the Secrets Behind NEXA's Triumph at VAPING360 Awards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a stunning debut for a brand launched just in 2024, NEXA has skyrocketed to prominence, securing multiple honors at the VAPING360 Awards 2025. Out of hundreds of submissions, only 75 nominees were selected, and NEXA emerged victorious with three key awards: NEXA ULTRA II as Winner for Best Disposable Vape, NEXA PIX claiming 3rd Place in the same category, and 2nd Place for Best Design.

This success is part of a broader triumph, as NEXA accumulated an impressive total of nearly 20 awards throughout 2025, cementing its status as an industry innovator. The VAPING360 judges praised the winners for their exceptional flavor, reliability, and innovation, making them ideal for convenience-seeking vapers.





Title: NEXA ULTRA II — Best Disposable Vape - Winner

Juicy Lock: Innovative Technology Driving Freshness

At the heart of NEXA's appeal is its groundbreaking Juicy Lock tech, featured in both the NEXA ULTRA II and NEXA PIX models. This unique structure keeps e-liquid and coil apart until activation, delivering fresh hits by metering e-liquid based on inhalation and avoiding prolonged contact that leads to degradation.

As vaping parallels fine food or wine, freshness is paramount—without it, even the best flavors falter. NEXA's focus on this core experience has set a new standard, with reviewers noting it maintains vibrant taste far longer than traditional cotton-based disposables.

The NEXA ULTRA II, crowned Best Disposable Vape Winner, packs a punch in a compact form. Offering up to 50,000 puffs in normal mode or 30,000 in turbo, it includes a 900 mAh rechargeable battery, dual mesh 1.0-ohm, and a 16 mL Crystal Tank plus 4 mL Storage Cotton for extended freshness. Its ergonomic design, adjustable airflow, and 3D-curved screen with light effects have earned high praise, with flavors like Blue Razz Ice delivering consistent performance to the end.

Not to be outshone, the NEXA PIX secured 3rd Place for Best Disposable Vape and 2nd for Best Design. The curved mini display and adjustable airflow provide a premium feel, akin to a reusable mod, while Juicy Lock ensures saturated flavors across 15 options. Its accolades extend beyond VAPING360, including the "Best Product of the Decade" at the Vapouround Global Awards and a MUSE Design Award, highlighting its innovative edge.

Accumulating Accolades: NEXA's Commitment to Addressing User Pain Points

NEXA's Vaping360 wins are just the tip of the iceberg. Throughout 2025, the brand racked up 20 awards from different industry media outlets and award bodies. This reflects NEXA's commitment to addressing user pain points like flavor loss and leaks, resonating with enthusiasts and critics alike.

NEXA's rapid accumulation of awards in 2025 signals a shift in the disposable vape market. By prioritizing freshness through cutting-edge tech and user-centric design, the brand is not only collecting trophies but also setting benchmarks for the industry. With ongoing innovations like the Juicy Lock, NEXA is geared to maintain its momentum into 2026 and beyond.

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

Contact Information:

marketing@nexabar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91959edf-179e-4726-8ad6-5d774a94596a