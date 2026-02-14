Rizz Network Inc. Announces Strategic $5M Capital Commitment From Nimbus Capital for $RZTO, Powering the Next Phase of AI-Enabled, DePIN-Driven Rizz Wireless Expansion

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rizz Network Inc . (“Rizz” or the “Company”), the issuer of RZTO, today announced that Nimbus Capital has entered into a strategic investment commitment in RZTO, marking what industry observers describe as one of the most widely anticipated ecosystem investments of 2026.

The transaction reflects increasing institutional confidence in blockchain networks with real-world utility, and highlights RZTO’s deep integration within Rizz Wireless, a leading rewards-driven Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in the United States that combines telecom infrastructure with blockchain, AI, and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) principles.

Under the investment framework, Nimbus Capital will support the long-term growth of the RZTO ecosystem through a structured acquisition and participation strategy aligned with user adoption milestones, ecosystem expansion, and the continued operational scale-up of Rizz Wireless. The investment is designed to reinforce liquidity, accelerate ecosystem development, and support sustained token demand driven by everyday consumer usage.

RZTO is built on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its high-speed, low-latency architecture to enable real-time settlement of rewards at scale. The platform further incorporates AI-driven analytics to optimize reward distribution, user engagement, and network efficiency, ensuring a seamless experience for millions of micro-transactions generated by telecom usage.

Founded by Ganpatsingh Rajput and Harveer Singh, RZTO was envisioned as a practical application of blockchain technology, moving beyond speculative use cases into AI-enabled, real-life utility. The project aligns closely with DePIN concepts, where decentralized infrastructure, user participation, and tokenized incentives converge to support scalable, real-world networks such as telecom.

“We welcome this strategic commitment in the current market scenario,” said Ganpatsingh Rajput, along with Harveer Singh. “RZTO was designed from day one to combine blockchain, AI, and real-world infrastructure. This investment validates our belief that utility-driven DePIN models represent the next evolution of Web3.”

Within Rizz Wireless, RZTO serves as a core utility asset, powering customer rewards, engagement incentives, and merchant redemptions. Through RZTO, customers can access over 400+ across major national and local brands, enjoying rewards in real time for everyday mobile usage on the Rizzentials platform of Rizz Wireless.

Rizz Wireless is currently the only telecom company that rewards customers for talking, texting, and even unused mobile data, transforming traditional telecom activity into a value-generating experience backed by blockchain settlement and AI-driven optimization.

“We are excited to welcome Nimbus Capital into the RZTO ecosystem,” said Ganpatsingh Rajput, Founder and CEO of Rizz Wireless. “Their participation strengthens our mission to build an AI-enabled, DePIN-aligned telecom network and we look forward to strong, sustainable growth together.”

Nimbus Capital highlighted RZTO’s clear utility, Solana-based real-time settlement, AI-driven engagement model, and DePIN-aligned infrastructure as key drivers behind its investment commitment.

“RZTO represents a new class of blockchain projects, one that bridges real-world telecom infrastructure with AI and DePIN at scale,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital. “By combining AI, DePIN principles, and an active consumer telecom platform, RZTO delivers tangible utility and revenue from day one. We are partnering closely with the team to provide not only growth capital, but also strategic market support, liquidity planning, and access to our global network as they scale.”

The Company expects the strategic relationship to accelerate merchant partnerships, expand AI-powered reward programs, and further strengthen RZTO’s position as a leading real-world DePIN blockchain project throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Rizz Network Inc.

Rizz Network Inc. is a SVG based technology and blockchain infrastructure company focused on building AI-enabled, DePIN-aligned real-world utility for digital assets. Its flagship token, RZTO, built on the Solana blockchain, powers rewards, engagement, and real-time settlement across the Rizz ecosystem, including Rizz Wireless, a leading U.S.-based rewards-driven MVNO.

About Nimbus Capital

Nimbus Capital is a private alternative investment group specializing in cross-border transactions across blockchain technologies and digital asset partnerships. Backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth management firm with more than $1.4 billion in AUM, Nimbus provides liquidity and structured financing solutions to high-growth companies worldwide. The firm is committed to advancing the global digital economy through strategic investments in tokenization, blockchain infrastructure, and transformative Web3 technologies.

Website: nimbuscapital.io

X: @Nimbus_Capital_

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/nimbuscapitalfund

About Rizz Wireless

Rizz Wireless is a U.S.-based Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) redefining mobile connectivity through a rewards-first, AI-enhanced, blockchain-powered model. By rewarding customers for calls, texts, and unused data through RZTO, Rizz Wireless bridges telecom infrastructure with DePIN economics.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AI integration, DePIN alignment, ecosystem growth, and market adoption. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.