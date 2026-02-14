Next Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Key Roadmap Milestone as V1 Protocol Goes Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a major roadmap milestone with the official launch of its V1 protocol. The activation of the protocol marks the transition from development to live testing, allowing users to interact with its decentralized lending and borrowing system. As the project moves beyond theory into working infrastructure, investor attention is increasing ahead of its next growth phase.

What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Mutuum Finance is a non-custodial protocol being built to support on-chain lending without traditional intermediaries. The goal is to create a secure environment where users can earn yield on their holdings or access liquidity through collateralized positions. At the center of the design is a dual-market structure , but it is important to clarify that the full Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) systems are still under development and not yet live on mainnet.

The planned P2C model is designed around shared liquidity pools for assets like ETH and USDT, with interest rates adjusting dynamically based on supply and demand. The P2P layer is intended to allow customized loan agreements between users, including flexible rates and terms. These features are part of the official roadmap .

Currently, core mechanics can be explored through the V1 protocol on a risk-free testnet. In this environment, users can interact with liquidity pools and receive mtTokens such as mtUSDT or mtETH. These tokens act as yield-bearing receipts, with their redeemable value increasing over time as interest is simulated within the system. This beta version allows users to test how lending, borrowing, and yield accounting are expected to function once the protocol moves to full deployment.

Security and Technical Infrastructure

For a DeFi crypto project that handles collateral and automated liquidations, security is a foundational requirement. Mutuum Finance has implemented several layers of risk management and independent review to ensure the integrity of its code.

Halborn Security Audit: The core smart contracts for the V1 protocol have undergone a full manual audit by Halborn Security. This assessment focused on identifying potential vulnerabilities and verifying that the contract logic operates as intended.

CertiK Monitoring: Alongside the manual audit, the project has received a trust score of 90 out of 100 on the CertiK Token Scan. This score reflects ongoing monitoring of the token’s configuration and transparency.

Bug Bounty Program: To encourage continuous security research, the team has introduced a $50,000 bug bounty. This program invites independent developers to find and report any remaining issues in the code before the protocol moves to its next crypto stage.

Stablecoins and Layer-2 Plans

While the current focus is on the V1 testnet release, the Mutuum Finance’s whitepaper includes several scaling and utility features planned for later in 2026. One planned addition is the introduction of a native, over-collateralized stablecoin.

This asset is intended to deepen liquidity within the ecosystem, providing a stable medium for borrowing and transactions. By pegging the value to the US Dollar and backing it with on-chain collateral, the project aims to reduce the volatility typically associated with decentralized credit.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance intends to pursue Layer-2 scaling solutions. Moving the protocol to secondary layers will help reduce transaction costs and increase processing speeds. For a lending platform, fast settlement times and low fees are essential for managing collateral health and processing liquidations during periods of market volatility.

Presale Progress and Tokenomics

The development of this new crypto is supported by a structured token distribution that began in early 2025. The native MUTM token has a fixed total supply of 4 billion units, with 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) dedicated to the community presale.

The project is currently in Phase 7 of its presale. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $20.5 million and has attracted over 19,000 individual holders. This phased distribution model has seen the token price move from its initial $0.01 level to the current $0.04. The roadmap culminates in a planned public launch at a valuation of $0.06.

To support broad participation, the platform allows for both cryptocurrency payments and direct card purchases. This approach is intended to make the project accessible to a wider range of participants as it prepares for its broader entry into the DeFi market.