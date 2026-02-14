Pepeto Announces $7,220,000 Presale Milestone as Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Data; Early SHIB-Pattern Window Opens

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Why is crypto up today and why are smart investors moving fast right now? Bitcoin just broke back above $70,000. Ethereum jumped 6%. Solana surged 6.5%. The entire crypto market is flashing green. The reason? US inflation dropped to 2.4% in January, below the 2.5% forecast. That single number just changed everything. Lower inflation means lower interest rates coming soon. Lower rates mean crypto goes higher. And when crypto goes higher, the best crypto presale opportunities don't just double. They can 100x.

Bitcoin Surges Above $70K as Inflation Data Triggers $365M Short Squeeze

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported annual CPI inflation eased to 2.4% in January from 2.7% in December. Markets had expected 2.5%. The cooler than expected print immediately triggered a massive rally across crypto.

Bitcoin surged 4% today, breaking through key resistance and stabilizing above $70,000. Ethereum outperformed with a 6% jump. Solana rose 6.5%. XRP posted a 5% gain. Total crypto market cap surged as investors reacted to favorable macro data.

The rally caught bearish traders completely off guard. According to Coinglass, $365.81 million in total liquidations hit the market in 24 hours. Of that, $202.30 million were short positions forced to close. That's a classic short squeeze pushing prices even higher.

Why does this matter? The Federal Reserve's inflation target is 2%. We're now sitting at 2.4% and falling. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 40% chance of a rate cut at the March meeting. That probability keeps rising. When the Fed cuts rates, crypto historically explodes. This is the setup everyone's been waiting for.

Pepeto: Best Crypto Presale Positioned for 100x as Macro Conditions Align

The most important reason behind Pepeto's explosive 100x forecasts for this cycle lies in its strategic positioning. The upcoming crypto is building infrastructure for a massive target market: every single meme coin trader in the world.

The ecosystem consists of three integrated layers that work in unison as a complete trading infrastructure. PepetoSwap handles any meme coin without fees, eliminating the friction that kills most trades. Pepeto Bridge routes liquidity across chains instantly, solving the cross-chain problem that fragments the market. The Pepeto Exchange curates verified tokens only, with 850 plus projects already queued for listing. This unified system transforms meme coin chaos into organized opportunity. For instance, when a new meme launches on Ethereum, traders can swap it immediately, bridge it to Solana for lower fees, then list it on the exchange for wider exposure, all while routing demand through $PEPETO automatically.

Given how useful this infrastructure is, its advanced product development stage, and its massive adoption potential, it is not a surprise that the presale is showing impressive numbers. Over $7M has been raised fast during one of the worst market stretches in months, a figure that is more astonishing when you consider the entry price is still only $0.000000183. Smart contracts are audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, everything public and verifiable.

On top of that, staking at 213% APY creates a compounding advantage for early holders. As an example, a $10,000 position generates $21,300 in tokens every year before public trading starts. In practical terms, this means that even before any price appreciation, your stack is already building itself. When you combine staking rewards with a potential 100x price move, a modest early position transforms into a life-changing outcome.

But enjoying the benefits of this potential crypto blast requires quick action. 70% of presale allocation is already gone. Once Bitcoin confirms the breakout and macro conditions fully turn bullish, $0.000000183 becomes history. Taking part in the presale today is a critical decision to make.

Why Early Shiba Inu Pattern Window Creates 100x Opportunity

SHIB turned $1,000 into $1 million for early holders in 2021. That's 1,000x. Not theory. History.

The pattern repeating right now is identical. Micro cap entry price. Growing community before listings. Presale filling fast during market uncertainty. Early holders positioning before the crowd arrives.

But here's why Pepeto could surpass SHIB's run. SHIB launched with zero utility and still hit $40 billion. Pepeto's launching with working infrastructure, audited contracts, and confirmed exchange listings ahead. Better fundamentals. Same early timing. Possibly bigger outcome. Bitcoin might double. Early SHIB-pattern presales can 100x. That's the setup.

Click To Visit The Official Website To Buy Pepeto: https://pepeto.io

Pepeto Presale Milestone Conclusion: Bitcoin Surge Confirms Early SHIB-Pattern Window Closing Fast

US inflation dropped to 2.4% in January, below the 2.5% forecast. Bitcoin immediately broke above $70,000. Ethereum jumped 6%. Solana surged 6.5%. The entire market is flashing green.

Lower inflation means Fed rate cuts coming soon. Lower rates historically ignite crypto rallies. And when Bitcoin doubles, the best crypto presale opportunities don't just keep pace. They 100x. Pepeto at $0.000000183 is positioned exactly where SHIB was before its explosion.

Click To Visit The Official Website To Buy Pepeto: https://pepeto.io



