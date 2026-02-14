Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation proudly announced a new era of connectivity for Bimini, welcoming the launch of the first-ever nonstop service from the United States via American Airlines. Beginning 14 February 2026, the new flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to South Bimini Airport (BIM) provided travelers with seamless, nonstop access to the vibrant island known as The Gateway to The Bahamas.

The new service marked a significant milestone, strengthening The Bahamas’ position as a leading tourism destination and reinforcing (spell the acronym out please) (BMOTIA) ongoing commitment to expanding access to the Out Islands.

“This is a game-changer for Bimini,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This nonstop connection with a major U.S. city not only enhances accessibility but also signals a new phase of growth for the island’s economy. It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to elevate our tourism product and to partner with world-class airlines to meet global demand for our diverse islands.”

MIA-BIM schedule

Origin Destination Schedule Departure time* Arrival time* Aircraft MIA BIM Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 10:05 a.m. 10:55 a.m. E-175 BIM MIA 11:40 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

*Flight schedules are in local time.

This new service between Miami and Bimini further enhances connectivity to the Bahamas through our largest international gateway and reinforces our position as the leading U.S. carrier in the country,” said José María Giraldo, Managing Director of Operations for Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, and Central America at American Airlines. “With the addition of our seventh destination in the Bahamas, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to the market. As the gateway to the Bahamas, Bimini allows us to continue opening the door for travelers to experience the island’s crystal-clear waters, world-class fishing spots and island charm. “This pivotal development coincided with the Government of The Bahamas’ strategic investment in the island’s infrastructure. A recent Public-Private Partnership agreement for the South Bimini International Airport included an $80 million, two-phase upgrade to modernize the facility to support increased domestic and international commercial flights, enhance customer service, and drive economic growth in Bimini. The project, part of the broader Family Islands Renaissance Project, will deliver a state-of-the-art terminal and other improvements designed to support increased commercial flights and enhance the visitor experience. It also includes airfield improvements, terminal upgrades, and the construction of a new passenger terminal.

In 2023, the Government of The Bahamas launched its Out Islands Renaissance Project, which targeted the development of a portfolio of 14 airports throughout the archipelago.

“The launch of American Airlines’ nonstop service to Bimini underscores the island’s growing appeal as a premier destination,” said Mrs. Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA. “This new connection will boost visitor arrivals, strengthen tourism, and provide travelers with a seamless pathway to experience the charm and authenticity of our Out Islands.”

Summer operation in the Bahamas

American, the largest U.S. carrier in the Bahamas with 36 years of service in the country, is planning a 24% increase in capacity this summer. The airline will operate up to 35 daily flights from the U.S. to seven destinations across the archipelago, including Nassau (NAS), Marsh Harbour (MHH), Freeport (FPO), Governor’s Harbour (GHB), Eleuthera (ELH), George Town (GGT) and Bimini (BIM).

