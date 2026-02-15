Launch of BritishRoyalHonours.com: The First Dedicated Service Supporting Non-UK Citizens Seeking British Royal Honours

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind Bayleaf, known for its global recognition advisory services, today announced the launch of BritishRoyalHonours.com, the first dedicated platform designed to support non-British citizens seeking nomination for the United Kingdom’s prestigious Royal Honours.

Although the British Honours System is open to individuals worldwide, there has previously been no specialist service to guide international nominees through the complex process. BritishRoyalHonours.com fills this gap by providing structured support for individuals and organisations outside the UK wishing to recognise outstanding contributions through honours such as MBE, OBE, CBE and KBE/DBE.

A Full Suite of Nomination Services

The platform offers:

Eligibility assessments to evaluate nomination potential

Step-by-step guides covering process, requirements and best-practice

End-to-end nomination management, including evidence gathering, drafting and submission



These services make the honours process more accessible and achievable for international nominees.

Specialist Expertise for India

While serving clients worldwide, the team brings particular expertise in nominations from India, supporting leaders in philanthropy, healthcare, public service, industry, technology and the arts. The service builds on extensive experience advising nominees of South Asian heritage across government, corporate, charitable and humanitarian sectors.

A New Pathway to Prestigious International Recognition

“Outstanding service deserves recognition, wherever it happens. By creating the first dedicated advisory platform for non-UK citizens, we’re making the British Honours System more approachable for remarkable individuals across the globe.” — Mike McKie, Founder, Bayleaf

About BritishRoyalHonours.com

BritishRoyalHonours.com is the world’s first dedicated advisory service for international nominations to the British Royal Honours. Built by the team behind WeAreBayleaf.com, it offers expert guidance and full-service nomination support for clients worldwide, with specialist experience in nominations from India and the United States.

Mike McKie is a specialist in global recognition and honours pathways, helping clients navigate honours and awards systems with clear, practical guidance.